Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud ITSM Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Vertical (BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications, IT and ITES, Manufacturing, Others), By Organization Size, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cloud ITSM Market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for driving the market growth is enhanced implementation of cloud-based technologies as it is helping the organisations to save certain percentage of annual operating costs. Additionally, rise in the demand among the end-users is further anticipated to boost the growth of cloud ITSM market worldwide. Moreover, continuous improvement in technology is further expected to bolster the market growth through 2025.



The Global Cloud ITSM Market is segmented based on component, vertical, organization size, region and company. Based on component, the market can be segmented into solutions and services. Out of which, the services segment dominated the market in terms of the largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment of the cloud ITSM market during the forecast years as well. The service segment is further categorized into managed services and professional services. Out of which, the managed services segment is forecast to register highest growth during the next five years. This growth can be accredited to technical skills it offers, that are needed to maintain as well as update all the software in the cloud ITSM ecosystem. Along with that, these services provide end-users with software, which are configured to their needs to help at each step of software usage, which is further boosting the growth of the segment across the globe. In addition to this, all pre and post-deployment queries and requirements of the clients are addressed under managed services.



Major players operating in the Global Cloud ITSM Market include ServiceNow, BMC Software, Cherwell Software, CA Technologies, HPE, IBM, Axios Systems, Ivanti, Citrix Systems, Hornbill, Microsoft, EasyVista, Micro Focus, Atlassian, Alemba, SysAid, Freshworks, LogMein, ManageEngine, Efecte, etc. The companies operating in the cloud ITSM market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, among others in order to make the industry highly competitive.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Cloud ITSM Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Cloud ITSM Market based on component, vertical, organization size, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Cloud ITSM Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Cloud ITSM Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for Global Cloud ITSM Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Cloud ITSM Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the new services and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Cloud ITSM Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for the various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cloud ITSM Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Cloud ITSM Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Solutions and Services)

6.2.1.1. By Solution (Service Portfolio Management, Configuration and Change Management, Service Desk Software, Operations and Performance Management, Dashboard Reporting and Analytics)

6.2.1.2. By Service (Managed Services and Professional Services)

6.2.2. By Vertical (BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications, It and Ites, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Others)

6.2.3. By Organization Size (Small & Medium Business Enterprises and Large Enterprises)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company



7. North America Cloud ITSM Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis



8. Europe Cloud ITSM Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. Asia-Pacific Cloud ITSM Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Printing Ink Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. South America Cloud ITSM Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. South America: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Prising Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. ServiceNow

15.2.2. BMC Software

15.2.3. Cherwell Software

15.2.4. CA Technologies

15.2.5. HPE

15.2.6. IBM

15.2.7. Axios Systems

15.2.8. Ivanti

15.2.9. Citrix Systems

15.2.10. Hornbill

15.2.11. Microsoft

15.2.12. EasyVista

15.2.13. Micro Focus

15.2.14. Atlassian

15.2.15. Alemba

15.2.16. SysAid

15.2.17. Freshworks

15.2.18. LogMein

15.2.19. ManageEngine

15.2.20. Efecte



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. About Us and Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ea8e5e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900