TORONTO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CR Capital Corp. (TSX-V / CIT) ("CR Capital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the exploration permit (the “Permit”) for its optioned Mt. Jamie North Property (the “Property”) has been issued by the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines.



The Permit, which was issued to Bounty Gold Corp, the Optionor of the Property, allows the Company to proceed with mechanized drilling and stripping, pitting, trenching and ground geophysical surveying. The Permit was issued after consultation with Lac Seul First Nation and Wabauskang First Nation, local First Nation communities.

Exploration Update

The Company has completed an initial field geological examination, including an outcrop and trench sampling program for which gold analyses are pending. Ground or drone geophysical surveys are planned for this summer to cover the area of the interpreted favourable west-northwest geological trends over the Property. The Company intends to use this data along with the results of the surface sampling identifying diamond drill targets to be tested later in the year.

CR Capital Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals.

