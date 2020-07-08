New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global First Aid Kits Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817866/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$83.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.8% share of the global First Aid Kits market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The First Aid Kits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$21.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$21.9 Million by the year 2027.
Individual Consumer Segment Corners a 7.9% Share in 2020
In the global Individual Consumer segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817866/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
First Aid Kits Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: First Aid Kits Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: First Aid Kits Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: First Aid Kits Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Commercial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Commercial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Individual Consumer (End-Use) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Individual Consumer (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Individual Consumer (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US First Aid Kits Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States First Aid Kits Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: First Aid Kits Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 15: First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian First Aid Kits Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: First Aid Kits Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 18: Canadian First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for First Aid
Kits in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Japanese First Aid Kits Market in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 21: First Aid Kits Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Demand for First Aid Kits in US$ by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 23: First Aid Kits Market Review in China in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European First Aid Kits Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European First Aid Kits Market Demand Scenario in US$
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: First Aid Kits Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European First Aid Kits Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European First Aid Kits Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 29: First Aid Kits Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: First Aid Kits Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: French First Aid Kits Historic Market Review in US$
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 33: French First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: First Aid Kits Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: German First Aid Kits Market in Retrospect in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Demand for First Aid Kits in US$ by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: First Aid Kits Market Review in Italy in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
First Aid Kits in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: United Kingdom First Aid Kits Market in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: First Aid Kits Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish First Aid Kits Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: First Aid Kits Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 45: Spanish First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian First Aid Kits Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: First Aid Kits Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 48: First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe First Aid Kits Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: First Aid Kits Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific First Aid Kits Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: First Aid Kits Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: First Aid Kits Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific First Aid Kits Historic Market Review in
US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: First Aid Kits Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Australian First Aid Kits Market in Retrospect in US$
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian First Aid Kits Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: First Aid Kits Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 63: Indian First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: First Aid Kits Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean First Aid Kits Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for First Aid Kits in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific First Aid Kits Market in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: First Aid Kits Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American First Aid Kits Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 71: First Aid Kits Market in Latin America in US$ by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American First Aid Kits Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Demand for First Aid Kits in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: First Aid Kits Market Review in Latin America in US$
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean First Aid Kits Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: First Aid Kits Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: First Aid Kits Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian First Aid Kits Historic Market Review in
US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: First Aid Kits Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican First Aid Kits Market in Retrospect in US$ by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America First Aid Kits Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: First Aid Kits Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 87: First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East First Aid Kits Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: First Aid Kits Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East First Aid Kits Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: First Aid Kits Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for First Aid
Kits in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Iranian First Aid Kits Market in US$ by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 96: First Aid Kits Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli First Aid Kits Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: First Aid Kits Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli First Aid Kits Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for First Aid Kits in US$ by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: First Aid Kits Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: First Aid Kits Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates First Aid Kits Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: First Aid Kits Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East First Aid Kits Market in
Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: First Aid Kits Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African First Aid Kits Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: First Aid Kits Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 111: First Aid Kits Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 50
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817866/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: