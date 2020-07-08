Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included
This report offers an elaborative analysis of the Singapore data center market investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers.
The report considers the present scenario of the Singapore data center market and its dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center market.
Singapore data center market is forecast size to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2020-2025
ST Telemedia Global Data Centre (STT GDC), Global Switch, Facebook, Google, Equinix, China Mobile International, and Digital Realty are some of the prominent investors in the market. The public cloud market in Singapore is estimated to reach $2.5 billion in 2025. The digital economy is aiding in the growth of the country's GDP by around 0.5% on an annual basis, with an estimated contribution of around $8 billion to the GDP by 2020. Singapore is one of the mature data center markets in APAC. The continuous investment by AirTrunk, Digital Reality, ST Telemedia, and Kepple is like to contribute to the incremental growth and revenues till 2025. In terms of the colocation market, Equinix and ST Telemedia add to 35%-40% Singapore data center market share in 2019.
Singapore is likely to remain as a major connectivity hub in the APAC region with global cloud service providers continue to expand their presence in the country. Singapore is the fastest growing center for analytics innovations, contributing around 45% of the revenues in 2019. Several measures have been taken by the government to develop the overall digital economy and reach the goal of becoming a Smart Nation. In 2019, Singapore government launched the National AI Strategy to address challenges that affect the society. The growth in IoT and 5G network will generate the demand for edge computing data centers in the country.
Key Deliverables
Key Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Snapshot
2. Impact of COVID-19
3. List of Datacenter Investment in Singapore
4. Investment Opportunities in Singapore
5. Investment by Area
6. Investment by Power Capacity
7. Colocation Market
8. Market Dynamics
9. Singapore Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
10. Singapore Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
11. Singapore Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
12. Singapore Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
13. Singapore Data Center Market by General Construction
14. Singapore Data Center Market by Tier Standards
15. Key Market Participants
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/94el4s
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: