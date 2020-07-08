LONDON and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced that it has been selected by telecommunications provider Telefónica Germany , the country’s largest mobile phone provider, to implement a digital mailroom document management solution that will process 3.5 million items of incoming customer correspondence each year.

Conduent’s solution will enable Telefónica Germany to provide more timely responses to customer questions and enhance customer satisfaction.

Through people, process and technology, the Conduent solution will:

Open and prepare all incoming mail – approximately 10,000 to 15,000 letters and faxes per work day, with everything from information change requests and term renewals to a range of miscellaneous correspondence.

Scan these documents using optical character recognition (OCR) technology and machine learning solutions.

Classify and index these documents.

Direct them, via workflow, to the correct business unit.

In addition, Conduent will receive, scan and process 5,000 to 10,000 customer contracts per work day that will then be physically archived.

“Telefónica Germany’s strategy is to put the customer at the heart of what we do,” said Martin Odebrecht, Head of Risk, Billing & Collection - Customer Service & Sales, Telefónica Germany. “Conduent’s innovative digital mailroom solution will support our strategy and help enable us to deliver a positive, differentiating, customer experience.”

Conduent Digital Documentation Services scan, index, manage and store documents and data embedded in both physical and digital formats and transform traditional mailrooms into a digital capture and distribution center for business-critical incoming mail.

“Working in close partnership with Telefónica Germany, Conduent was able to quickly implement an innovative solution for correspondence processing that will reduce costs and improve accuracy and efficiency,” said Dharma Rajagopalan, Global Head, Transaction Processing, Conduent.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

Media Contact:

Robert Corbishley, Conduent, +44 (0)7703 516569, robert.corbishley@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com

Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, rebecca.koar@conduent.com

