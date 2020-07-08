The members of the Icelandic Cabin Crew Association (FFI) have declined the new collective bargaining agreement with Icelandair in a voting process. The Company will now evaluate its options.

The objectives of the new collective bargaining agreement between Icelandair and the Icelandic Cabin Crew Association were to ensure the long-term competitiveness of the Company and at the same time protect good compensation and working conditions for cabin crew.

The Company has already made agreements with the Icelandic Airline Pilots Association and the Association of the Icelandic Aircraft Maintenance Technicians. As previously announced, securing long-term agreements with unions representing Icelandair’s crew and aircraft maintenance technicians are one of the prerequisites for the financial restructuring of Icelandair Group that is currently underway and its planned new share offering.

