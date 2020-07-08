Dublin, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included
This report offers a detailed analysis of the Hong Kong data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The report considers the present scenario of the data center market in Hong Kong and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center market.
Hong Kong data center market to grow at a CAGR of over 1.5% during the period 2020-2025
Equinix, Global Switch, CITIC Telecom International Holdings, AirTrunk Operating, and China Unicom are some of the prominent investors in the market. Over 75% of business enterprises in Hong Kong are adopting cloud services. Private cloud companies & services are expected to witness growth of over 20% during the forecast period. The hybrid infrastructure services likely to register a CAGR of over 25% during the period 2019-2025.
Hybrid cloud services are gaining traction as enterprises use private and public cloud services to improve information sharing and increase data management efficiency. In 2019, 24% of large businesses in the country have implemented Big data technology. Financial service providers are using big data and AI technology to predict risks in investment, manage portfolios, and detect fraud. Amazon Web services is expected to colocate the space in the region, similar to other providers operating in the region.
The region will witness increase in wholesale colocation by cloud service providers that are offering services in Hong Kong and China. These providers are also the major contributors to the revenue. Hong Kong is majorly likely to witness an Increase in data center investments. The region is also witnessing the deployment of 5G technology, which is likely to increase the count of connected devices in the country.
COVID-19 had a moderate impact on the Hong Kong data center market growth
This might lead to a slowdown in the delivery of the construction project. In terms of infrastructure, the market is likely to witness supply chain issues, as many vendors are dependent on mainland China. The projects that were scheduled to open 2020, might get affected to a considerable extent.
Report Deliverables
Key Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Snapshot
2. Impact of COVID-19
3. List of Datacenter Investment in Hong Kong
4. Investment Opportunities in Hong Kong
5. Investment by Area
6. Investment by Power Capacity
7. Colocation Market
8. Market Dynamics
9. Hong Kong Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
10. Hong Kong Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
11. Hong Kong Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
12. Hong Kong Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
13. Hong Kong Data Center Market by General Construction
14. Hong Kong Data Center Market by Tier Standards
15. Key Market Participants
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9p6gu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: