New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Voice Communication Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817862/?utm_source=GNW

5 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 21.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Voice Communication Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$603.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.93% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Trillion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 14.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Trillion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 530-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADTRAN, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

IBM Corporation

MDS Gateways

Microsoft Corporation

PanTerra Networks

Roctel International

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Speedflow Communications Ltd.

Wistron NeWeb Corp (WNC)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817862/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Voice Communication Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Voice Communication Equipment Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Voice Communication Equipment Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Voice Communication Equipment Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Voice Communication Equipment Market in the United

States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Voice Communication Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Voice Communication Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Voice Communication Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Voice Communication Equipment Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Voice Communication Equipment Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 16: French Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Voice Communication Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Voice Communication

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Voice Communication Equipment Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Russia:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 28: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 30: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Voice Communication Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Voice Communication Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Voice Communication Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Voice Communication Equipment Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Voice Communication Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Voice Communication

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Voice Communication Equipment Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 41: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Voice Communication Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 44: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Argentina in

US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Brazil:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Voice Communication Equipment Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Voice Communication Equipment

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Rest of Latin

America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 52: Voice Communication Equipment Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Voice Communication Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Voice Communication Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 55: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 57: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Israel in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Voice Communication Equipment Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Voice Communication Equipment Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Voice Communication Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Voice Communication Equipment

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Voice Communication Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Africa:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 434

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817862/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001