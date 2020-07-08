AUSTIN, Texas, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnitude Software , a provider of enterprise application data integration and analytics solutions to the world’s leading businesses, today announced the appointment of Paul Young as general manager for its Data Integration business unit, which includes the company’s Simba, Agility and Kalido product lines. With a track record of more than 25 years of exceeding sales and adoption targets with global software leaders such as SAP and Google, Young will flex his strategic and go-to-market expertise to fuel Magnitude’s continued expansion, enabling enterprises to unlock the power of their data to better run their businesses.



“As enterprise data landscapes grow ever more distributed and complex, we are thrilled to bring aboard a proven enterprise technology leader who will significantly contribute to our position as a strategic partner our customers can count on to help harness their data for operational excellence and competitive advantage,” said Chris Ney , Chairman and CEO of Magnitude Software. “Building on our DNA as agents of transformational data management, Paul will expand our capabilities and reach to help customers manage, integrate and simplify their enterprise data.”



The data integration market continues its momentum, and is projected to grow to $12.24 billion by 2022. To address this market, Magnitude’s Data Integration portfolio helps connect, harmonize and manage complex data sets across on-premises and cloud-based applications.

“It is exceptionally exciting to be joining Magnitude, a team helping to lead the data revolution,” said Young. “I know firsthand the growing pressure enterprise leaders are under to transform operations with agile and cloud-first approaches, and make decisions in real time, all while reducing costs. This is where Magnitude comes in — it’s the go-to partner with solutions that relieve that pressure, not only by making trusted data available, but also by delivering reporting and analytics to help leaders see clearly and act decisively. Magnitude is squarely positioned to unlock the sustained profitability and growth enterprises are looking for.”

Based in Colorado, Young is a transformational enterprise cloud and software executive with a proven history of delivering growth for global enterprises. His leadership and innovation experience includes multiple positions at SAP, HPE, and most recently Google, where he served as director of Google Cloud’s SAP go-to-market strategy. Young brings a deeply customer-centric philosophy to uncovering and addressing complex customer needs.



The appointment is the latest in a series of senior leadership appointments in 2020 that emphasize Magnitude’s market ambitions and commitment to customer success. In April Simon West was appointed Chief Marketing Officer, following the addition of Maggie Key as Chief Customer Officer and Bas Kamphuis as General Manager of the Productivity business unit last February.

About Magnitude Software

Magnitude software unlocks the power of enterprise applications to help customers transform data into insight and insight into action. More than 1,500 enterprises around the world use Magnitude solutions to integrate data across diverse and distributed systems, increase productivity with no-code process automation tools, and make better business decisions with self-service process analytics and business intelligence for the leading ERP platforms. For more information, please visit www.magnitude.com.