PHILADELPHIA, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customized Energy Solutions Ltd. (CES), a global leader in energy wholesale and retail solutions and services, is pleased to announce that industry veteran Param Kumar has joined the company as a Senior Consultant. As the Founder of NirvanaSoft, Inc., Kumar has been involved in the energy industry for more than two decades beginning with the deregulation process in California and Pennsylvania. Kumar has been a leader in software solutions for the back-office processes of the energy industry including billing, customer service and settlements. His clients have included some of the biggest energy companies in North America. Most recently, Kumar was the Executive Vice President at Hansen Technologies North America after it acquired NirvanaSoft. In his new role at CES, Kumar will work with the senior management in developing new enabling technologies and services for energy retailers and utilities to meet the operational challenges of the evolving energy landscape.



“We are thrilled to welcome Kumar to the team," said Stephen Fernands, President & Founder of Customized Energy Solutions. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the leadership team. He is an industry veteran with a successful track record of consistently delivering growth and innovation. His experience in the complex energy markets, combined with our CES|BLUE platform and comprehensive Retail Energy Services Solutions further position us to accelerate growth this year.”

“I’m excited to join Stephen and the CES team,” stated Kumar, “some of whom I have known for many years. I have always admired Stephen’s management philosophy, which he reinforced during one of our recent conversations: profit is just one of the many criteria for success in any endeavor. Part of our job should be to do what we can to bring clean and affordable energy to parts of the world that need them the most. I am looking forward to contributing to the success of that vision.”

Prior to NirvanaSoft, Kumar spent over 15 years at Time Warner Inc. where he served in several posts in technology, finance and operations. Kumar holds a Master’s degree in Mathematics from Cambridge University, England and a Ph.D. in Mathematics from Columbia University, New York. Kumar lives in Fort Lee, NJ with his wife Susan and his son Nikita.

About CES:

Established in 1998, Customized Energy Solutions is an energy advisory and service company that works closely with Clients to navigate the wholesale and retail electricity markets across the United States and globally. CES offers software solutions, back office operational support, and advisory and consulting services focused on asset optimization and energy market participation efficiency. CES is also a third-party asset manager of approximately 10,000 MWs of renewable and conventional generation resources across all ISOs in the United States and Ontario, Canada. CES empowers clients to achieve their goals by helping them navigate the evolving energy markets including complex market rules and new energy technologies.

