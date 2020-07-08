VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved a company name change to “Westhaven Gold Corp.” effective Friday, July 10th, 2020.



President & CEO, Gareth Thomas, stated: “Since 2011, Westhaven has built a preeminent land position on the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB) in Southwestern, British Columbia. Changing the company name to Westhaven Gold Corp. better reflects our portfolio of four gold properties covering over 37,000 hectares on the SBGB.”

Westhaven Gold Corp.’s trading symbol and shares outstanding remain TSX-V:WHN and 102,397,409 respectively.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost exploration.

