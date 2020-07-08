Offers municipalities a platform for real-time communication with citizens, digital access to municipal services and promotes local commerce through bciti ecoLocal ™

TORONTO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications and bciti, an innovative smart city platform provider, today announced a strategic collaboration to ensure that Canadians can remotely access important municipal services and information from home or on their smartphone. bciti delivered by Rogers connects residents to what is happening in the cities where they live and work and offers critical tools for real-time communication.



“Now more than ever, it is vital for cities and local government leaders to keep Canadians connected to the latest information and services from anywhere, at any time,” says Dean Prevost, President, Rogers for Business. “Through this collaboration with bciti, Rogers is helping Canadian cities and their governments keep residents connected and informed with 24/7 digital access to a full range of municipal services, as well as real-time community alerts.”

As a leader in helping cities leverage the power of the Internet of Things (IoT), Rogers, alongside bciti, now offers cities of all sizes the ability to better connect with their citizens through this cost-effective, integrated, and secure smart city platform. The platform and mobile app seamlessly integrate with existing city websites and allow users to submit and track requests in real-time and view upcoming community events and meetings.

With the bciti ecoLocal ™ feature, community businesses can sell products through the app for in-store pickup or home delivery from a local partner. The app also includes an intelligent dashboard that anticipates residents’ needs based on analytics driven by city data and artificial intelligence (AI) - all powered by Canada’s most trusted network.[1]

“During critical periods such as the COVID-19 health crisis, the need for Canadian cities to get closer to their citizens becomes even more important,” says Vivianne Gravel, CEO, bciti. “We are excited to launch this strategic alliance with Rogers to deliver these essential smart city services to Canadian cities; together we will unlock the full potential of digital transformation and place Canada on a path to success in the new smart city landscape.”

Rogers continues to expand its portfolio of smart city and E-Citizen ™ solutions to meet the needs of Canadian municipalities and businesses. To learn more, visit rogers.com/IoT.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology, sports and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com .

About bciti

bciti is a smart cities platform that brings residents closer to their cities. The bciti platform enables real-time dialogue, access to a multitude of urban services through A SINGLE application and fosters economic development and local purchasing. Through a “system-of-systems” approach and the incorporation of AI, the platform makes it possible to connect multiple systems (existing, open data, Iot), enter data ethically, and join the era of recommendations and decision-making support.



