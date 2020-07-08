LOS ANGELES, CA, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK: BYZN) announced today that it has engaged Dan Bates as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Bates will guide the Company through its audit and Reg A offering and will assist the company in its sales of renewable energy technology and services to emerging markets. Byzen’s current president, Chris Percy, will remain with the Company including as a member of the Board of Directors.

Byzen Digital President Chris Percy commented, “We are looking forward to adding Dan to the Byzen team and leveraging his vast experience in renewable energy and running public companies. I am excited to have the opportunity to join the team at Byzen and help them grow into new markets and business opportunities across the clean energy sector. Having spent the past dozen years focused on sustainable energy and technology, I am confident that we will make a difference in this rapidly growing global marketplace.”

The Company has stated that it seeks to expand into the clean energy marketplace and has recently announced its first acquisition of Clean Seas, Inc., a waste to energy company focused on turning waste plastics into clean energy and clean fuels.

