AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter Pro Kapital) informs that the subscription period of the private placement of nonconvertible bonds (hereinafter the “Bonds”) announced on 22 May 2020 has ended on 7 July 2020.

The Management Board has decided on the allocation of the first subscription of the Bonds as follows:

Pro Kapital will issue 2 925 641 Bonds with the total issue value of EUR 8 191 794.80; The nominal value of each Bond will be EUR 2.80; The Bonds will carry interest at a 8%, p.a.; The Bonds can only be paid for with Pro Kapital’s convertible bonds, which should be transferred to Pro Kapital on or about 17 July 2020; The issue date of the first tranche of the Bonds is expected to take place on 3 August 2020 and the issue of the first tranche shall be carried out in the full volume indicated in section 1 above, provided that an equal number of convertible bonds is transferred to Pro Kapital; The final redemption date of the Bonds will take place on 31 October 2024; The Bonds are not secured and not convertible; The Bonds will be registered with the Estonian Central Securities Depository (CSD); Pro Kapital plans to apply for the listing of the Bonds at the corporate bond list on Nasdaq Tallinn.

CEO of Pro Kapital Paolo Michelozzi’s comment on the first subscription tranche of the Bonds: “We are glad that we have received positive feedback from the investors in this private placement and the company is satisfied with the amount of the bonds subscribed in the first tranche. We are making preparations for the next tranches of the bond subscription with the aim to refinance the majority of our existing convertible bonds”.

This notice has been published to comply with clauses 7.6. and 7.7. of the Requirement for Issuers of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock-Exchange.



Allan Remmelkoor

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 614 4920

Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee







