AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter Pro Kapital) informs that the subscription period of the private placement of nonconvertible bonds (hereinafter the “Bonds”) announced on 22 May 2020 has ended on 7 July 2020.
The Management Board has decided on the allocation of the first subscription of the Bonds as follows:
CEO of Pro Kapital Paolo Michelozzi’s comment on the first subscription tranche of the Bonds: “We are glad that we have received positive feedback from the investors in this private placement and the company is satisfied with the amount of the bonds subscribed in the first tranche. We are making preparations for the next tranches of the bond subscription with the aim to refinance the majority of our existing convertible bonds”.
This notice has been published to comply with clauses 7.6. and 7.7. of the Requirement for Issuers of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock-Exchange.
Allan Remmelkoor
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 614 4920
Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee
Pro Kapital Grupp
Tallinn, ESTONIA
