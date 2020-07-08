UAB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The company informs that on 8 July 2020 Ignitis Grupė concluded a loan agreement of EUR 20 million (hereinafter - the Loan) with UAB Ignitis.

The funds provided for the loan will be used from the Company‘s 10-year senior unsecured bonds in the principal amount of EUR 300 million which were listed on the AB Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange On 22 May 2020. The term of loan repayment is 21 May 2030

The loan will provide financing for projects of UAB Ignitis, which is necessary for participation in public-private partnership tenders of Lithuanian municipalities for the renewal of street lighting networks and other projects.

