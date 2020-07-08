New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817856/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the period 2020-2027.Disposable Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9% CAGR to reach US$15.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reusable Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.5% share of the global Gloves market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 397-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

& 2028



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Gloves Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Gloves Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Gloves Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Disposable Gloves (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Disposable Gloves (Product) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Disposable Gloves (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Reusable Gloves (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Reusable Gloves (Product) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Reusable Gloves (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Gloves Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Gloves Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Gloves Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Gloves Historic Market Review by Product in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 15: Gloves Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Gloves: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 17: Gloves Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Gloves Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Gloves Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Gloves Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Gloves Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Gloves Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Gloves Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: European Gloves Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 26: Gloves Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Gloves Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: French Gloves Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million

by Product: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Gloves Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Gloves Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 32: German Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Product: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Gloves Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Gloves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Gloves Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Spanish Gloves Historic Market Review by Product in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Gloves Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Gloves Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Gloves Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Russian Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 47: Gloves Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Gloves Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Gloves Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Gloves Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Gloves Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Gloves Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Australian Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 57: Australian Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 58: Indian Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Indian Gloves Historic Market Review by Product in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Gloves Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Gloves Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: South Korean Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 63: Gloves Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gloves: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Gloves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gloves Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Gloves Market Trends by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 68: Gloves Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Latin American Gloves Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Latin American Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Gloves Marketby Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 74: Gloves Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Argentinean Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Gloves Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Brazilian Gloves Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 78: Brazilian Gloves Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Gloves Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Mexican Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 81: Mexican Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Gloves Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Gloves Market in Rest of Latin America by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Latin America Gloves Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 86: Gloves Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: The Middle East Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: The Middle East Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: The Middle East Gloves Historic Marketby Product in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Gloves Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Salesby Product for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Gloves: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Gloves Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Iranian Gloves Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 95: Gloves Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Israeli Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 99: Saudi Arabian Gloves Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Gloves Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: United Arab Emirates Gloves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 102: Gloves Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Gloves Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Gloves Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Middle East Gloves Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: African Gloves Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Gloves Market in Africa by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: African Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 259

