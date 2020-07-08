New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817856/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the period 2020-2027.Disposable Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9% CAGR to reach US$15.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reusable Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.5% share of the global Gloves market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 397-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
& 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Gloves Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Gloves Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Gloves Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Disposable Gloves (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Disposable Gloves (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Disposable Gloves (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Reusable Gloves (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Reusable Gloves (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Reusable Gloves (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Gloves Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Gloves Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Gloves Market in the United States by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Gloves Historic Market Review by Product in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 15: Gloves Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Gloves: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 17: Gloves Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Gloves Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Gloves Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Gloves Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Gloves Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Gloves Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Gloves Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 24: European Gloves Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 26: Gloves Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Gloves Market in France by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Gloves Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million
by Product: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Gloves Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Gloves Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 32: German Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Product: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Gloves Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Gloves: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Gloves Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Spanish Gloves Historic Market Review by Product in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Gloves Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Gloves Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Gloves Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 47: Gloves Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Gloves Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Gloves Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Gloves Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Gloves Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Gloves Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Indian Gloves Historic Market Review by Product in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Gloves Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Gloves Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: Gloves Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Gloves: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Gloves Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Gloves Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Gloves Market Trends by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 68: Gloves Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Gloves Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Gloves Marketby Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 74: Gloves Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Gloves Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Gloves Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Gloves Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Gloves Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Gloves Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Gloves Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Gloves Market in Rest of Latin America by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Gloves Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 86: Gloves Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: The Middle East Gloves Historic Marketby Product in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Gloves Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Salesby Product for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Gloves: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Gloves Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Gloves Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Gloves Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 95: Gloves Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Gloves Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Gloves Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Gloves Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Gloves Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Gloves Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 102: Gloves Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Gloves Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Gloves Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Gloves Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Gloves Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Gloves Market in Africa by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: African Gloves Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 259
