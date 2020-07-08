SHELTON, Conn., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3Gtms, LLC, a global provider of cloud-based transportation management software (TMS), announced today that PiVAL has selected the 3Gtms TMS system to manage its freight brokerage services offering to its customers. PiVAL is a Canadian leader in supply chain management solutions specializing in warehousing and transportation management.



PiVAL has chosen to expand its partnership with 3Gtms as an integral foundation of its business expansion plans. PiVAL initially selected the 3Gtms TMS system to launch its managed transportation services division, which was introduced in 2019. Now, PiVAL is moving its freight brokerage capabilities onto the 3Gtms platform to help further automate its logistics portfolio.

For freight brokerage, 3Gtms has designed an intuitive, centralized load management workspace where users can manage all brokerage transactions, eliminating the need for staff to do its work via multiple manual processes and software tools. Users can manage every step in the brokerage process – from quoting to order management and load execution, on one user-configurable screen, with transparent profitability to track profitability.

“3Gtms has provided us with the single, centralized TMS platform we had envisioned to enhance efficiency and profitability across multiple divisions of our company,” said Steven Maguire, VP of Transportation for PiVAL. “The 3Gtms team takes our business goals as seriously as if they were their own, and we appreciate that kind of dedication.”

“PiVAL is an innovative company that places high importance on having agile, scalable technology in place to support a growing business,” said Mitch Weseley, CEO of 3Gtms. “We’re proud that our TMS solution will support its expansion and we look forward to partnering with PiVAL’s team and exceeding their vision of success.”

About PiVAL

PiVAL is a Canadian leader in supply chain management solutions specializing in warehousing and transportation management. For more information, visit www.PiVAL.com

About 3Gtms, LLC

3Gtms, LLC is a leading provider of cloud-based end-to-end transportation management softwar e (TMS) for omnichannel shipping for shippers, e-commerce companies, 3PLs and freight brokers. Our solutions include 3G-TM, our multi-modal transportation planning, optimization, execution and settlement system; and Pacejet, our advanced multi-carrier shipping execution software. Our solutions empower customers to make better shipping decisions and reduce freight costs while meeting their service goals. Our #1 focus is to be a trusted partner, which is reflected in customer satisfaction and retention rates that are unmatched in the industry. For more information, visit: www.3gtms.com .