Portland, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global flip chip market generated $24.76 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $39.67 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in demand for smart electronics, sensors, and processors across the globe drives the growth of the global flip chip market. However, higher pricing of flip chip as compared to wire bonding is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing demand for high speed portable gadgets is expected to create new growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

Major flip chip manufactrurers have halted their assembling activities in the European and Asia-Pacific (India, China, and South Korea) regions amid the lockdown during Covid-19 pandemic.

Frequent lockdown extension amid the spread of Covid-19 across various nations such as India and the U.S. has negatively affected the sale of personel computers, smartphones, and automobiles, which in turn, reduced the demand and production of flip chip.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global flip chip market based on packaging technology, bumping technology, industry, and region.

Based on packaging technology, the 2.5D IC segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the 3D IC segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Based on industry, the electronics segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the IT and telecommunication segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share , accounting for more than half of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., 3M, Apple Inc., Amkor Technology, Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

