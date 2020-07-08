A-MVB™ logo printed on a seal indicates that the seal is infused with CSS's antimicrobial viricide material to protect those handling the seal from transmission of infectious agents.

Pomona, New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Security Seals (CSS), a global leader in tamper-evident seals and security solutions, today unveiled its A-MVB™ line of antimicrobial, antiviral, and antibacterial seals. These patent-pending seals are infused with a proprietary blend of resins and additives designed to protect users or anyone who may come in direct contact with the seals from contracting any infectious agents, such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, algae, molds, or other microbes that can exist on the surface of a standard plastic seal.

“The current global pandemic has sensitized all of us to the vulnerabilities inherent in just about every aspect of our lives,” said Brian Lyle, President, CSS. “As a company, we decided to address the issue by developing a solution that would succeed in dramatically reducing any chances of disease transmission through plastic security seals. CSS’s fully customizable A-MVB™ line of products meets the ever-widening needs of tamper-evident seal customers seeking to expand their levels of protection against the transfer and transmission of diseases and harmful microbes.”

The ionic silver-based A-MVB™ (antimicrobial viricide-material-infused) formula specifically targets, repels, and deactivates or eliminates the metabolic and reproductive capacity of virus-hosting bacteria, as well as other microorganisms such as molds, fungi, and algae. By eradicating the dangerous and unwelcome micro-intruders from the otherwise receptive seal surfaces, the A-MVB™ seals remove the need and labor required to clean the product with disinfectants, and the worry of missing potentially hard-to-reach areas of the seals.

“CSS services a wide range of customers and markets where multiple individuals come into direct contact with the security seals,” said Claudia Coetzer, Business Development Manager, CSS. “Our A-MVB™ seals provide an excellent line of defense for those companies who are concerned about the health of their employees and want to reassure them that they are taking every possible step to protect them.”

The formula used for A-MVB™ seals has been scientifically tested under ideal and closely controlled laboratory conditions for anti-microbial efficacy. Additional information is provided here .

Since its founding in 2010, CSS has been consistently recognized as one of the most innovative manufacturers of tamper-evident seals. The company credits its rapid growth to its customer-centric philosophy and targeted research and development that have produced an array of high-performance security products. CSS tamper-evident and high-security seals are offered in a variety of standard and custom sizes, strengths, and colors to meet the specific security, informational, and marketing requirements of every customer. CSS offers additional benefits to its customers by utilizing its unique, award-winning package design process, which minimizes materials and size to reduce the product’s shipping and warehousing costs and environmental footprint. The company also carries a full line of electronic and real-time GPS enabled track-and-trace devices to provide tailored solutions for each customer’s particular security demands.

About Cambridge Security Seals (CSS)

Cambridge Security Seals (CSS), an ISO 9001:2015 certified privately-held enterprise headquartered in New York, offers an extensive line of tamper-evident, tamper-resistant, high-security, and track-and-trace loss prevention solutions to customers across a wide range of industries. The company’s dedication to uncompromising quality, customer service, and outstanding value provides a blueprint for reliability and security. CSS services an increasingly diverse customer base spanning a variety of industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, pharmaceutical, airlines, retail, agriculture, freight, logistics, distribution, trucking, cash handling, rail transportation, and government.

CSS’ commitment to technology, quality standards, environmental responsibility, and attention to detail fuels its drive to provide security-conscious customers with the products, services, and value they demand from an industry leader. CSS manufactures its plastic seals in the USA.

The backbone of CSS is a diversified team of technical experts and business professionals, including experienced engineering, design, production, and logistics specialists. This unique blend of management and production expertise enables the company to provide an unmatched level of value. For more information about CSS and A-MVB™ seals, please visit http://www.cambridgeseals.com or contact us by phone at 845-520-4111 or via email at info@cambridgeseals.com .

