Portland, OR, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the india disposable latex gloves market generated $181.2 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $282.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in demand for disposable latex gloves from the healthcare industry for protection of healthcare workers involved in the treatment of Covid-19 and other patients drives the growth of the india disposable latex gloves market. However, health risks associated with powdered latex gloves hinder the market growth. Furthermore, government initiative such as “Vocal for Local” to encourage indigenous production of disposable latex gloves is expected to create new growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Request Report Sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6862

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for disposable latex gloves from the pharmaceutical industry has been increased during the Covid-19 pandemic. This is due to surge in usage of these gloves to prevent cross-contamination while manufacturing medicinal products.

During the pandemic, the Indian government is now focusing on local production of gloves rather than importing them from other countries.

The demand for disposable latex gloves from the healthcare industry has experienced a huge growth to protect the healthcare workers involved in the treatment and care of patients with Covid-19.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the india disposable latex gloves market based on product, distribution channel, and application.

Based on product, the sterile segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the non-sterile segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the India Disposable Latex Gloves Market @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6862?reqfor=covid

Based on distribution channel, the off-line segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. In addition, it is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes the online segment.

Based on application, the medical segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, it is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report also discusses segments including surgical and others.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd., GPC Medical Ltd., B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Lars Medicare Pvt. Ltd., Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Lenora Gloves Pvt. Ltd., Sara Healthcare, and RFB Latex Ltd.

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6862

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com