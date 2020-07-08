Portland, OR, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the global gluten-free products market generated $4.3 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenario.

Increase in number of patients suffering from celiac disease and gluten intolerance, rise in number of fitness, health, and beauty conscious consumers, attractive marketing strategies, and operational growth in sales channelsdrive the growth of the global gluten-free products market. However, lack of proper awareness about gluten-free diet and high cost of gluten-free products hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in investments by small and mid-sized players and private labeling of gluten-free products create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

The gluten-free products market will not be affected much during the months of coronavirus pandemic, as these products come under essential goods. The demand has been declined as people are becoming more conscious about buying food products.

However, the production has been slowed down and carried out with minimum number of workers due to the government guidelines during Covid-19 pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the globalmarket based on type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the gluten-free bakery products segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, thegluten-free baby food segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on distribution channel, the convenience stores segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the drugstores & pharmacies segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

﻿ Based on region, Europecontributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include ConAgra food Inc., General Mills, Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Kellogg Company, Mondelez International Inc., Freedom Foods Group Limited, Quinoa Corporation, Koninklijke Wessanen N.V., and Valeo Foods Group Limited.

