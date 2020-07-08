New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Furniture Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817853/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$139.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.9% share of the global Furniture market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Furniture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$137.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$136.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$136.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Plastic Segment Corners a 15.7% Share in 2020

In the global Plastic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$61.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$74.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$91.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 2131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AFC System

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

Berco Designs

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

Herman Miller, Inc.

HNI Corporation

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Kimball International, Inc.

Kokuyo Co., Ltd.

Okamura Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817853/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Furniture Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Furniture Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Furniture Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Furniture Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Metal (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Metal (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Metal (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Wood (Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Wood (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Wood (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Plastic (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Plastic (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Plastic (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Glass (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Glass (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Glass (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Materials (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Materials (Material) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Residential (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Residential (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Commercial (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Commercial (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Furniture Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: Furniture Market in the United States in US$ Million

by Material: 2020-2027



Table 26: Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Furniture Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Furniture Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Furniture Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 32: Furniture Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Furniture Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Canadian Furniture Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Furniture Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Furniture Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 38: Furniture Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million by

Material: 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Furniture Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Furniture

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Furniture Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 42: Furniture Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Furniture

Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 44: Furniture Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Material:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Furniture in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Furniture Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Furniture Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Furniture Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Furniture Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Furniture Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Furniture Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Furniture Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Million

by Material: 2020-2027



Table 53: European Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 54: Furniture Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by

Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: European Furniture Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Furniture Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Furniture Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Furniture Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: French Furniture Market Share Shift by Material: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Furniture Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Furniture Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Furniture Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: German Furniture Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 65: Furniture Market in Germany: Historic Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: German Furniture Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Furniture Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: German Furniture Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Furniture Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Furniture

Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 71: Furniture Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Material:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Furniture in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Furniture Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Furniture Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Furniture Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 77: Furniture Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Furniture Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Furniture in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Furniture Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Furniture Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 83: Furniture Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Furniture Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Spanish Furniture Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Furniture Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Furniture Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 89: Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Material:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Furniture Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Furniture Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Furniture Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Furniture Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 96: Furniture Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Furniture Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Furniture Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Furniture Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Furniture Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Furniture Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Furniture Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Furniture Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Furniture Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Furniture Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Furniture Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Furniture Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Furniture Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australian Furniture Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 110: Furniture Market in Australia: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Furniture Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Furniture Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Furniture Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Furniture Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 116: Furniture Market in India: Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Furniture Market Shares in Percentages by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Indian Furniture Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Furniture Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Furniture Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Furniture Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 123: Furniture Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Furniture Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Furniture Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Furniture Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Furniture Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 128: Furniture Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Furniture Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Furniture in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Furniture Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Furniture Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Furniture Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Furniture Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Furniture Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Furniture Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 137: Furniture Historic Demand Scenario in Latin America

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Furniture Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Furniture in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Furniture Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Furniture Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Furniture Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 143: Argentinean Furniture Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 144: Furniture Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by

Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Furniture Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 146: Furniture Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Furniture Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Furniture Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Furniture Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Furniture Market Share Shift by Material:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Furniture Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Furniture Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Furniture Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Mexican Furniture Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 155: Furniture Market in Mexico: Historic Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Furniture Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Furniture Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Furniture Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Furniture Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Furniture Market in Rest of Latin America in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 161: Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Furniture Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Furniture Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Furniture Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Furniture Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Furniture Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Furniture Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Furniture Market in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 170: Furniture Market in the Middle East: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Furniture Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Furniture Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Furniture Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Furniture Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Furniture Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 176: Furniture Demand Patterns in Iran in US$ Million by

Material: 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Furniture Market Share in Percentages by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Furniture

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Furniture Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 180: Furniture Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Furniture Demand Potential in Israel in US$ Million

by Material: 2020-2027



Table 182: Israeli Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 183: Furniture Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales by

Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Israeli Furniture Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 185: Furniture Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Furniture Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 188: Furniture Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Furniture Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Furniture in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Furniture Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Furniture Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Furniture Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Furniture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 195: Furniture Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Furniture Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Furniture Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Furniture Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Rest of Middle East Furniture Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 200: Furniture Market in Rest of Middle East: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Furniture Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Furniture Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Furniture Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Furniture Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: Furniture Market in Africa in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 206: Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Africa in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 207: African Furniture Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Furniture Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Furniture Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 891

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817853/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001