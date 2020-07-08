MONTREAL, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Aviation announced today the recent appointment of Marc Rivest as General Manager of its award-winning Service Center in Dallas.



A dedicated member of the Bombardier Aviation Customer Experience team for more than two decades, Marc has honed his leadership experience by holding multiple operational roles in Canada, the United States and abroad, making him ideally suited to lead Bombardier’s world-class Service Center in Dallas.

“I am extremely pleased to have Marc leading our Dallas Service Center team and working to improve the efficiency and quality control of this important customer service facility,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager, Customer Experience, Bombardier Aviation. “Marc is keenly focused on his objectives of reducing aircraft turnaround time and increasing overall customer satisfaction, and I know he will work tirelessly to provide the best service experience for our customers.”

Marc has held a number of key customer-facing roles within Bombardier, including that of Customer Account Manager at the Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre in Montreal; Manager, Preowned Aircraft Maintenance in Dallas; and most recently, Manager, Field Service for Western North America and Latin America. He also holds a degree in Aircraft Maintenance, starting his aviation career as an aircraft mechanic, giving him a unique perspective in understanding the essential needs of Bombardier customers.

The Dallas Service Center is among the nine world-class service facilities in the Bombardier Aviation support network, performing expert maintenance and modifications on more than 1,700 Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft in the past 10 years.

In 2020 alone, the facility has remained busy throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, performing five (5) major inspections and five (5) key modifications, including two ADS-B upgrades and a Challenger 604 Pro Line Fusion installation, among many others.

This key strategic appointment builds on Bombardier’s ongoing commitment to providing customers with the best service experience in the business aviation industry. Bombardier’s worldwide support network, including service centers, Mobile Response Teams (MRT), and Customer Response Center provide customers with efficient, flexible and creative aftermarket solutions to keep their aircraft ready and available.

With major Service Center expansion projects in Singapore, London and Florida, ongoing enhancements to its product offerings, MRT teams, parts services and more, the Bombardier Customer Experience team continues to provide the support experience customers demand and deserve.

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

