LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT LTD”) announces that it has entered into a comprehensive distribution agreement on July 3, 2020 with Worldwide Vape Distribution (“WWV”) in which WWV plans to distribute both the tobacco and menthol versions of Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes. Given WWV’s significant presence in the state of Texas, in which the tobacco epidemic has received federal-level attention from the CDC1, the Company believes that its relationship with WWV can be helpful in attaining a presence in a potentially key market for the initial adoption of Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes, possibly in addition to other markets in which WWV does business as a distributor.



Based in northwest Dallas, WWV is one of the largest Texas-based wholesalers of premium vaping products with distribution partners in 38 U.S. states. Through its distribution partners, between direct and indirect relationships WWV collectively has access to more than 10,000 retail stores. In its distribution network, as well as on its online storefront, WWV carries dozens of varieties of liquified tobacco (also known as “e-juice”), as well as disposable electronic cigarettes, hardware, and accessories. Augmenting the customer experience with insights about getting the most from the vaping experience, WWV has a collection of more than 70 original articles on its blog. In total, WWV represents more than 100 brands. An overview of WWV’s brand portfolio can be viewed here: https://wwvape.com/brands

The Company recently announced in a June 22, 2020 press release that it was preparing to launch its tobacco-free and nicotine-free cigarettes to the market as a better-for-you alternative to traditional tobacco cigarettes. Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes contain a minimum of 50mg of CBD, which has been shown to mitigate tobacco withdrawals and reduce overall dependency on tobacco. The product of meticulous engineering, Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes are designed to emulate the smoking experience of a traditional cigarette between cigarette-style packaging, a proprietary blend of tobacco flavouring, and an enhanced volume of smoke exhaled. In the first phase of retail market testing described in the Company’s June 29, 2020 press release, users have indicated they observed no significant experiential differences between Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes and traditional tobacco cigarettes. Because many users of vaping products such as those distributed by WWV choose these products as a replacement for tobacco cigarettes, TAAT LTD anticipates that distributing its products alongside vaping products will position Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes among a receptive and knowledgeable audience.

Muhammad Abbas, Chief Executive Officer of WWV commented, “Ever since the health effects of tobacco smoking became widely known, many consumers have sought alternatives to smoking traditional cigarettes but have struggled to make a change because of how addictive of a habit smoking is. Vaping was a big step in helping consumers to make a positive change, which is what enabled us to build our business into what it is today. Admittedly, many smokers cannot adapt to vaping because of how different it is. TAAT LTD has addressed this by developing a ‘stick’ product that mimics a cigarette which is designed to deliver a substantially similar smoking experience. We are excited to offer Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes in both the tobacco and menthol varieties to our customers and retail partners as we expand our product offerings to include the latest and greatest innovations in alternatives to tobacco cigarettes.”

“WWV can be an important distribution partner for us for several reasons,” said Joe Deighan, Founder of TAAT LTD. “Their presence and reach in the tobacco cigarette alternatives category, especially in the state of Texas, can be key for us to establish our brand in the United States. Because WWV offers such a carefully-curated selection of premium vaping products, we consider their confidence in Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes to be a vote of confidence in our early-stage product, and we look forward to working with WWV to build our momentum as we seek to position ourselves in the tobacco industry.”

References

1 - https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/about/osh/state-fact-sheets/texas/index.html

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD.

“Joel Dumaresq”

Joel Dumaresq, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Joel Dumaresq

+1 604 336 3193

info@taatusa.com

About Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

Taat Herb Co., the flagship brand of Taat Lifestyle & Wellness, is an early-stage life sciences company based in Las Vegas, Nevada innovating nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes. With a unique proprietary blend of all-natural ingredients and meticulous engineering of the user experience, Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes are designed to emulate every aspect of legacy tobacco products with no significant difference to the user. Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes provide benefits that include mitigation of tobacco withdrawals, and reduction of tobacco dependency. With an expert-led go-to-market strategy, the Company's objective is to position itself in the US $814 billion (2018) global tobacco industry to capitalize on the growing worldwide demand for better-for-you alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

For more information, please visit http://taatusa.com .

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

Statement Regarding Effects of CBD on Smoking Cessation

The Beckley/Exeter research program (University of Exeter) carried out a pilot study that found after several weeks following cannabidiol ("CBD") treatment, CBD helped tobacco smokers to reduce the amount of cigarettes smoked by as much as 40%. A follow-on study is planned, which will include a brain imaging component to examine the brain activity patterns underlying the probable therapeutic effects of CBD.

Source: https://beckleyfoundation.org/cbd-for-smoking-cessation/

Link to Study: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S030646031300083X

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the potential launch of Taat hemp cigarettes, in addition to the following: Potential outcomes from the Company’s comprehensive distribution agreement with WWV. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco and CBD markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.