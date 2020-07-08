DENVER, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced new research findings , facilitated by The ChannelPro Network , that provide insight into Microsoft 365 migration and backup trends. The report revealed that 90 percent of MSPs are not backing up Microsoft Office 365. To support the IT channel community and drive change, Axcient is now offering up to 100 free not for resale (NFR) Axcient x360Cloud licenses for any IT solution provider that resells Microsoft 365.



“This research puts a spotlight on Microsoft 365 backup and critical measures that are simply not gaining the adoption they should be,” said Ben Nowacky, SVP of Product at Axcient. “While 92 percent of MSPs are aware that Microsoft Office 365 does not guarantee against data loss, only 10 percent surveyed are using a backup solution. This trend is concerning. At Axcient, it is our goal to ensure MSPs are protecting everything for their clients, and so we are offering any MSP up to 100 free NFR licenses for Axcient x360Cloud. Microsoft 365 backup is an important component in any MSP tech stack, and it’s imperative IT solution providers can ensure business continuity and security both on-premise and in the cloud.”

The Axcient State of Microsoft 365 Backup and Protection Report highlights ways MSPs can increase margin and support critical data protection for end clients by leveraging Microsoft 365 backup as part of a layered security offering. In this report, MSPs describe how many of their clients have Microsoft 365 backup, why they have it, and how much additional margin an MSP can make by adding Microsoft 365 backup to their tech stack.

According to survey respondents, the top five reasons end users are purchasing Microsoft 365 backup to ensure data protection, include:

Security 37% Compliance 31% Microsoft SLA 14% Human Error 13% Malicious Employee 5%

View the report at https://axcient.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Microsoft365-Backup-report.pdf .

To learn more about Axcient or to sign up for free Axcient x360Cloud NFR licenses, please visit https://axcient.com/x360cloud-nfr/

