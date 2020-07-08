THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION

AMRYT PHARMA PLC

(“Amryt” or the “Company”)

AMRYT LISTED ON NASDAQ AND CEO TO RING NASDAQ CLOSING BELL

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, July 8 2020, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT, Euronext Growth: AYP), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, announces that its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) are now trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol AMYT. Each ADS represents five of the Company’s ordinary shares (“Ordinary Shares”).

Amryt’s CEO, Dr Joe Wiley, will also virtually ring the Nasdaq closing bell today. The Amryt virtual closing bell ceremony will be broadcast live starting at 15:45 EDT (20:45 BST) from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City.

To view the broadcast, please visit: https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/9199306

Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt, commented: “Listing on Nasdaq is a very important milestone for Amryt and will provide us with the opportunity to improve underlying liquidity in our shares, target a wider investor audience and increase our analyst coverage. With nearly 70% of our shareholders based in North America, listing on Nasdaq is an important part of our shareholder engagement and development plans. Furthermore, we believe our Nasdaq listing will significantly assist our efforts to drive value for all our stakeholders. Ringing the closing bell on Nasdaq is a great honour for all the Amryt team and we are very much looking forward to participating later today.”

A registration statement on Form F-1 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to facilitate the creation of a trading market in the United States for ADSs and in satisfaction of the Company’s obligations under a registration rights agreement entered into with certain investors who acquired Ordinary Shares in connection with the Company's acquisition of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2019. The Company has not issued any new securities in connection with this filing. The Ordinary Shares will continue to trade on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (“AIM”) and the Euronext Growth Market in Dublin (“Euronext”).

The Company also announces today that Mr. Ray Stafford (Company Chairman), Dr Joe Wiley (Company CEO) and Mr. Rory Nealon (Company CFO/COO) will be converting their Ordinary Shares into ADSs in the first month post listing on Nasdaq.

Citibank can accommodate all shareholders should they wish to convert their Ordinary Shares into ADSs. Should shareholders have any questions in relation to the mechanics of converting their Ordinary Shares into ADSs, they are advised to contact their broker.

Amryt has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC relating to its Ordinary Shares. You should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov or from the Company at 160 Federal Street, 21st Floor, Boston, MA 02110. The registration statement relating to the Company’s ADSs was declared effective by the SEC. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to their registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. For the avoidance of doubt, the registration statement does not constitute a "prospectus" in the UK or in any member state of the European Economic Area (“EEA”) for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) and has not been reviewed by any competent authority in the UK or in any member state of the EEA. No offer of securities to the public is being made in the UK or in any member state of the EEA.

