High Concrete Group LLC will fabricate ThinCast rainscreen panels for the new Thaddeus Stevens Transportation Center, an 86,000-square-foot flex facility under construction in Greenfield Corporate Center in Lancaster, Pa. The general contractor is High Construction Company, and the architect is Greenfield Architects Ltd.

DENVER, Pa., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Concrete Group LLC has introduced ThinCastTM, the thinnest precast concrete rainscreen panel available on the market. Designed for use in commercial, institutional, retail and low- to high-rise construction, this innovation provides architects with the natural beauty and character of concrete in lightweight panels that accomplish their rainscreen design goals.

"ThinCast allows rainscreen panels to showcase the iconic surface of real concrete," said High Concrete Group President John "J." Seroky. "Rainscreens are in demand and this product was created to meet a need that designers expressed to us." Seroky said the rainscreen cladding market is expected to grow by more than six percent annually through 2024.

High Concrete Group offers ThinCast panels in six sizes and eight colors. Aggregates are sourced from local quarries to provide unique and attractive color variation both within panels and between panels. Designers may orient the panels horizontally or vertically and may cut the panels to fit. ThinCast is targeted not only for new construction, but also for renovations, retrofits and recladding of buildings east of the Mississippi River.

ThinCast panels are three-quarters of an inch thick and weigh approximately 10 pounds per square foot. The panels utilize a high-performance concrete mix and further increase strength and durability through the use of corrosion-resistant stainless steel prestressing wires. ThinCast meets applicable building codes and standards for rainscreen applications when properly installed on commercially available bracket systems.

In 2019 High Concrete Group announced an $8 million manufacturing technology upgrade aimed at the architectural precast market. The project is expected to result in 50 to 70 new jobs and as much as $50 million per year in local revenue when the plant operates at full capacity. ThinCast product overview: https://bit.ly/2YC03GB. Details are available to download: https://bit.ly/37w6gYN.

About High Concrete Group LLC

Headquartered in Denver, Pa., and employing nearly 500 co-workers, High Concrete Group has provided precast components for more than 6,000 projects since 1957. High Concrete Group has production facilities in Denver, Pa. and Springboro, Ohio. An affiliate of High Industries Inc., the company also operates High Concrete Accessories, a Denver, Pa.-based national precast embedment supplier, and StructureCare, the leading preventive maintenance, service, repair and consulting resource in the industry.

