New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soups Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817817/?utm_source=GNW

Canned/Preserved Soup, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.4% CAGR to reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Frozen Soup segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.9% share of the global Soups market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Soups market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Instant Soup Segment Corners a 21.6% Share in 2020

In the global Instant Soup segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 373-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Baxters Food Group

Blount Fine Foods Corp.

Campbell Soup Company

General Mills, Inc.

Kettle Cuisine, Inc.

Mug Shot

New Covent Garden Soup Company Limited

Premier Foods Group Limited (Batchelors)

The J.M. Smucker Company - Crosse & Blackwell

The Kraft Heinz Company

Unilever PLC

Weight Watchers International, Inc.

Yorkshire Provender Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817817/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Soups Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Soups Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Soups Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Soups Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Canned/Preserved Soup (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Canned/Preserved Soup (Product) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Canned/Preserved Soup (Product) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Frozen Soup (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Frozen Soup (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Frozen Soup (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Instant Soup (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Instant Soup (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Instant Soup (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Chilled Soup (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Chilled Soup (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Chilled Soup (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: UHT Soup (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: UHT Soup (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: UHT Soup (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Products (Product) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Products (Product) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Soups Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Soups Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Soups Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Soups Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Soups Historic Market Review by Product in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Soups Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Soups: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Soups Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Soups Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Soups Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Soups Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chinese Soups Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Soups Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Soups Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Soups Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Soups Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: European Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 38: Soups Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Soups Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: Soups Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: French Soups Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million

by Product: 2012-2019



Table 42: French Soups Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Soups Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: German Soups Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Product: 2012-2019



Table 45: German Soups Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italian Soups Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Soups Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 48: Italian Soups Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Soups: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Soups Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: United Kingdom Soups Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spanish Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Spanish Soups Historic Market Review by Product in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 54: Soups Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russian Soups Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Soups Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 57: Russian Soups Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 59: Soups Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Rest of Europe Soups Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Soups Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Soups Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Soups Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Soups Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Soups Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Soups Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: Australian Soups Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 69: Australian Soups Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 70: Indian Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Indian Soups Historic Market Review by Product in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 72: Soups Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: Soups Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: South Korean Soups Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 75: Soups Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Soups: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Soups Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Soups Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin American Soups Market Trends by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 80: Soups Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Soups Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Latin American Soups Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Soups Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Soups Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentinean Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 86: Soups Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Argentinean Soups Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Soups Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Brazilian Soups Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 90: Brazilian Soups Market Share Analysis by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Soups Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 92: Mexican Soups Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Product: 2012-2019



Table 93: Mexican Soups Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Soups Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Soups Market in Rest of Latin America by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Latin America Soups Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: The Middle East Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Soups Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: The Middle East Soups Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: The Middle East Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: The Middle East Soups Historic Market by Product in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: Soups Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 103: Iranian Market for Soups: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Soups Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Iranian Soups Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 106: Israeli Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 107: Soups Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Israeli Soups Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 109: Saudi Arabian Soups Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Soups Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 111: Saudi Arabian Soups Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 112: Soups Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: United Arab Emirates Soups Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 114: Soups Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 115: Soups Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Rest of Middle East Soups Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 117: Rest of Middle East Soups Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 118: African Soups Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Soups Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 120: African Soups Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 223

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817817/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001