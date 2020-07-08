New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soups Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817817/?utm_source=GNW
Canned/Preserved Soup, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.4% CAGR to reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Frozen Soup segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.9% share of the global Soups market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Soups market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Instant Soup Segment Corners a 21.6% Share in 2020
In the global Instant Soup segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 373-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Table 1: Soups Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Soups Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Soups Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Canned/Preserved Soup (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Canned/Preserved Soup (Product) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Canned/Preserved Soup (Product) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Frozen Soup (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Frozen Soup (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Frozen Soup (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Instant Soup (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Instant Soup (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Instant Soup (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Chilled Soup (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Chilled Soup (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Chilled Soup (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: UHT Soup (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: UHT Soup (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: UHT Soup (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Products (Product) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Products (Product) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Soups Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Soups Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Soups Market in the United States by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Soups Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Soups Historic Market Review by Product in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Soups Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Soups: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Soups Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese Soups Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Soups Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Soups Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 33: Chinese Soups Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Soups Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Soups Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Soups Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Soups Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: European Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 38: Soups Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European Soups Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: Soups Market in France by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: French Soups Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million
by Product: 2012-2019
Table 42: French Soups Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Soups Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: German Soups Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Product: 2012-2019
Table 45: German Soups Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Soups Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Soups Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 48: Italian Soups Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Soups: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Soups Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: United Kingdom Soups Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Spanish Soups Historic Market Review by Product in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 54: Soups Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Soups Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Soups Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 57: Russian Soups Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 59: Soups Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Rest of Europe Soups Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Soups Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Soups Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Soups Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Soups Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Soups Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Soups Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Australian Soups Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 69: Australian Soups Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Indian Soups Historic Market Review by Product in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 72: Soups Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Soups Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: South Korean Soups Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 75: Soups Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Soups: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Soups Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Soups Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Soups Market Trends by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 80: Soups Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Soups Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Latin American Soups Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Soups Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 84: Latin American Soups Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 86: Soups Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Argentinean Soups Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 88: Soups Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Brazilian Soups Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 90: Brazilian Soups Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 91: Soups Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 92: Mexican Soups Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Product: 2012-2019
Table 93: Mexican Soups Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Soups Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Soups Market in Rest of Latin America by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Soups Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Soups Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Soups Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: The Middle East Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: The Middle East Soups Historic Market by Product in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 102: Soups Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Market for Soups: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Soups Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Iranian Soups Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Soups Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 107: Soups Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Israeli Soups Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Soups Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Soups Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Soups Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Soups Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Soups Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 114: Soups Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Soups Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Soups Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 117: Rest of Middle East Soups Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 118: African Soups Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Soups Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 120: African Soups Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
