Phoenix, Arizona, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uncommon Giving Corporation today announced its Beta release of a new online giving platform connecting people and nonprofits to do good, differently. The innovative online and mobile tool facilitates giving to more than 1.3 million 501(c)(3) charitable organizations, registered with the IRS, through a convenient digital giving wallet. UncommonGiving.com is the first in an ecosystem of generosity-related services planned by Uncommon, a for-profit holding company.



Uncommon Giving Corporation was founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Ron Baldwin, who spent most of his 45-year career as a banking executive. His passion for extraordinary service and building relationships was the foundation most recently for de novo CrossFirst Bank, which grew to $3.5 billion in assets under his leadership, and in 2019 completed its initial public offering to trade on NASDAQ. Since 2018, when Baldwin transitioned to chairman emeritus, he has dedicated his energy to cultivating a bold new vision for serving others through giving.



“During my years in banking, we focused on serving people in extraordinary ways. I wanted to take that concept to another level,” said Baldwin, CEO of Uncommon. “With Uncommon Giving, we raise awareness for those in need and connect people who have the means, large or small, to help. We are a champion for nonprofits by creating an extraordinary giving experience for new donors who can see the impact of their gifts.”



According to Giving USA: The Annual Report on Philanthropy, charitable giving by individuals in the U.S. is stagnant, hovering at around two percent of personal income for the last 50 years. According to The Generosity Commission, 20 million fewer American households give today compared to those who gave in 2000 — with a steep decline among Millennials. While Uncommon Giving is designed to reach a multi-generational audience, the online platform should especially resonate with Millennials and Gen Z-ers who have become accustomed to working from a screen and with paperless transactions.



“People instinctively have a heart to give, and in today’s environment small donors may feel like their contribution doesn’t make a difference,” Baldwin said. “Our message is every dollar counts and every giver makes an impact. We have an opportunity to spread the joy of giving and change the future of generosity.”



When Uncommon Giving Corporation was founded, no one could have imagined the tremendous needs the United States and the world would be facing today. Company leaders believe now is the time to provide a virtual giving solution accessible to people wherever they may be located. Those who are in quarantine or practicing social distancing can research causes they care about and give right where they are. Nonprofits that are unable to hold in-person events will have an additional channel for fundraising.



“We are so excited about Uncommon Giving! The platform has the ability to revolutionize the way fundraising is done. It gives those with a generous heart a way to connect with nonprofits that are aligned with their values and allows charitable organizations to connect with new partners,” said Nate Hughes, vice president of partnerships for the nonprofit 1MISSION, a community development organization giving people in poverty the opportunity to earn housing through service.



Givers can open an Uncommon Giving Wallet to organize and track all charitable giving in one, streamlined account. When funding a giving wallet, donors receive an immediate tax receipt – even if they choose to direct their gift to a specific nonprofit or cause at a later time. Users can contribute to their account one transaction at a time or plan their giving through recurring donations. An Uncommon Giving Wallet is a “democratized” donor-advised fund (DAF) – a tax-smart charitable giving tool traditionally for the wealthy who can afford substantial account minimums and monthly fees. Anyone can open an Uncommon Giving Wallet, a DAF, with as little as $10. All contributions are processed through Uncommon Charitable Impact, Inc., a designated 501(c)(3) public charity, so funds are considered tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. There is no need for participating nonprofits to create tax receipts for gifts directed via Uncommon Giving since each donation is receipted through the Uncommon Charitable entity.



In addition to its online platform, Uncommon Giving Corporation plans to develop a fully integrated generosity ecosystem including investment portfolios with risk-based, cause-based and faith-based options. The company is also positioned to support Registered Investment Advisors and Wealth Managers in serving their clients with a digital solution that makes generosity an integral part of managing a family’s wealth, no matter the size. Future innovations in Uncommon’s growing ecosystem will support its mission to awaken generosity and encourage giving time, talent, treasure, testimony and thanks.



About Uncommon Giving:



Uncommon Giving Corporation, The Generosity CompanyTM, is headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. The for-profit business is focused on a triple bottom line - economic, social and spiritual return on investment – by awakening generosity and encouraging giving. Company leaders bring decades of experience in financial services, banking, investments, technology and charity, and provide unique capabilities and innovative solutions for maximizing generosity.



To experience the Uncommon Giving platform in Beta release, visit www.uncommongiving.com.



Learn more about parent company Uncommon Giving Corporation at www.uncommon.today.

Laura Graham Uncommon Giving Corporation 316.648.9017 laura@uncommon.today