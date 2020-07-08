For filings with the FCA include the annex 
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
  
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		G4S Plc
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached 
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify):  
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
 (if different from 3.):iv		STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO. (as custodian)
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		28 April 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified:8 July 2020
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		5% Threshold
Holding has increased from 4.84% to 8.99%


8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect
  

 

75.063,879		 

 

75.063,879		 

 

0		 

 

0		 

 

139,583,162		 

 

0		 

 

8.99%
GB00B01FLG62
 
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
N/A    
 
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to

 		% of voting rights xix, xx

 
N/A    

 		NominalDelta
  
 
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
139,583,1628.99%

 

 

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
 

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD
 
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:Glass Lewis & Co
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:		 
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:		 
 

13. Additional information:
The shares in section 8 of this disclosure are common stock to which voting rights are attached and are held in portfolios and funds managed on a discretionary basis by entities within Russell Investments Group, Ltd.

 
14. Contact name: 
15. Contact telephone number: 