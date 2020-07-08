TORONTO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeyCOVID19.com, an initiative of LetsStopAIDS has been provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and training by the Canadian Red Cross. The use of PPE is an important COVID-19 prevention measure, along with other preventive precautions including hand hygiene, environmental cleaning and enhanced education.



The announcement is being made today during participation at the AIDS 2020, which is being held virtually in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference showcases the latest developments in HIV research, is presenting brand-new data on COVID-19 and demonstrating how HIV informs and intersects with the COVID-19 pandemic.

With funding provided by the Government of Canada led by Employment and Social Development Canada, the Canadian Red Cross has provided 4,000 PPE Kits, roughly a 60-day supply of Personal Protective Equipment for HeyCOVID19.com’s front-line teams. This includes one mask and two pairs of gloves per team member per day.

“Once again we see the value of collaboration and cooperation,” said Shamin Mohamed Jr., founder of LetsStopAIDS. “We are grateful for the support from the Government of Canada and our partners at the Canadian Red Cross for this generous donation of PPE supplies and training.”

COVID-19 is affecting communities globally in different cycles and waves. Last month, LetsStopAIDS volunteers from around the world launched HeyCOVID19.com, a website dedicated to providing information on COVID-19 and updates in over 25 languages and dialects. LetsStopAIDS is urging people around the world to include AIDS prevention in their COVID-19 prevention measures. As more people become infected with the coronavirus, we are learning more about how it behaves. Adapting new behaviours is key to ensuring public health and safety.

The HeyCOVID19.com platform focuses on aspects of personal hygiene, physical distancing, symptom recognition, myth-busting and the impacts of COVID-19 on people living with HIV.

The goal of this project is to ensure that people everywhere are empowered to adopt public health precautions, act in solidarity and prevent the spread of misinformation. By translating these critical public health messages, the hope is that barriers of culture, language, community and platform can easily be overcome.

Interested individuals are encouraged to visit and share HeyCOVID19.com .

LetsStopAIDS is Canada’s largest youth-HIV charity that focuses on HIV prevention and knowledge exchange by engaging young people and fostering leadership. Founded in 2004, we are a global network of over 400 youth-HIV leaders in over 20 countries. LetsStopAIDS focuses on providing meaningful virtual/in-person opportunities that motivate leaders to share knowledge, resources and support to youth affected by HIV.

