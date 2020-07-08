BOSTON, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veruna , developer of the insurance industry’s only comprehensive agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform, is pleased to announce the company has formed a strategic partnership with HipTen .



HipTen has extensive expertise implementing solutions for insurance organizations which leverage the Salesforce platform for integration with existing legacy data sources. HipTen’s team of certified experts optimizes partner implementations to enhance productivity, improve return on investment (ROI), aid collaboration, and maximize the organization's profit potential.

“This partnership is an important part of our ability to serve our growing base of insurance agency customers,” said Jennifer Carroll, CEO of Veruna . “It is reassuring for us that HipTen understands not only our technology, but the Salesforce platform and the IT needs of our insurance customers as well. We look forward to expanding this partnership in the future.”

Veruna’s AMS, Veruna 2.0 , is designed to handle all the needs of a modern insurance agency. And, since it is built on the Salesforce Lightning platform, Veruna 2.0 not only features extensive customer relationship management (CRM), lead gen, marketing, portals, and sales capabilities, but also an upgraded user interface (UI), dynamic dashboards, enhanced email capabilities, and a completely-redesigned activity timeline. Veruna 2.0 also delivers higher levels of mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange.

HipTen specializes in marrying partner features and functionality to Salesforce without disrupting any of the existing Salesforce logic during customization during the implementation process. Veruna is infinitely customizable and that removes much of the complexity common to other AMS implementations while also minimizing support costs.

“As a Salesforce implementation partner focused exclusively on helping insurance companies leverage the power of CRM, we find Veruna is an ideal solution for our clients,” said Pomy Singh, co-founder at HipTen . “Being built on the Salesforce platform reduces integration costs and Veruna's agency management and customization capabilities mold seamlessly into the native Salesforce functionality. There are no other agency management systems on the market like it!”

The first Veruna-HipTen implementation, where the customer was able to create a code-free custom solution to meet the unique, progressive, business needs, has recently been successfully completed. The two organizations have other projects already underway.

About Veruna

Veruna delivers the insurance industry’s only modern agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform and capable of driving quicker decisions using real-time data, robust analytics, and automated workflows with increased mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com .

About HipTen

HipTen is a Salesforce implementation partner focused on providing outstanding Salesforce CRM solutions exclusively to the insurance industry and understands the challenges faced by these complex organizations. They work with Carriers, MGAs, Brokerages, Agencies, and Insurtechs to be experts in the complete lifecycle of an insurance engagement. For more information, please visit www.hipten.com .