Per capita consumption of drinking water in the coming years is poised to increase with science based evidence highlighting water’s role in health and wellness. Few of the reasons why water is important to human health include its vital role in flushing out waste from the body; regulating body temperature; maintaining brain function; producing saliva; protecting tissues and joints; aids in nutrient absorption and digestion; improves blood oxygen circulation; boosts energy; optimizes cognitive function; helps retain youthful and supple skin. Scientific studies have also shown water’s effectiveness in treating medical conditions such as constipation, kidney stones, exercise-induced asthma, urinary tract infection, and hypertension, among others. Against the backdrop of compelling evidence of the benefits of proper hydration, per capita consumption of water is expected to increase between 5 liters to 8 liters per day. Under this scenario, bottled water market is poised to witness strong demand. Bottled water symbolizes a healthful lifestyle and is positioned on the platform of being a convenient, safe and healthy hydration beverage.



-Defined as drinking water packaged in plastic or glass bottles, bottled water offers numerous benefits, with the most important being portability and ability to stay hydrated anytime, anywhere. Stringent labelling regulations are giving consumer confidence in bottled water a boost. New regulations especially in countries like the United States require product/brand identification and traceability to the origin, date and time of bottling to ensure that consumers get safe and wholesome water. In addition to healthiness and purity, bottled water is also growing in demand for their taste and nutritional value. Fortification of drinking water is a key trend driving the nutritional value of water and in turn the demand for bottled water. Manufacturers to enjoy a price premium in this commoditized market are fortifying water with iron and minerals such as Ca, Mg, Fe, and Zn. Fortified mineral water is increasingly becoming the new vehicle for affordable nutrition. Addition of minerals also alters and enhances the taste of water. Given that premiumisation offers a sizable growth opportunity for all types of bottled water, manufacturers are focusing on new product launches, limited edition innovation, brand redesigns and packaging innovation. For instance, in addition to innovation in mineral bioavailability, manufacturers are also procuring water from newer sources like mountain springs; packaging the same in designer bottles; and launching limited editions of unique shapes of can formats. With global warming and climate change resulting in higher number of weather disasters such as floods, hurricanes and droughts, bottled water is growing in importance and prominence as an emergency source of water when access to drinkable tap water is lost. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 60% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period supported by factors such as poor quality tap-water, increasing health consciousness among the growing middle class population and rise in international tourism.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Bottled Water

Origins of Bottled Water: A Historical Perspective

The Course of Bottled Water: From a Rare Novelty to Million-a-

Minute Consumption Rate (1600s-2018)

Types of Bottled Water

Distribution Channels

Bottled Water Market: Pure, Safe and Healthy Attributes Sustain

Healthy Growth

The Thirsty World is an Attractive Market for Bottled Water:

Global Municipal Drinking Water Demand (In Billion Cubic Meter

(BCM))

PET: The Dominant Type of Packaging for Bottled Water

Rising Demand for Clean Water Spurs Bottled Water Market in

Developing Economies

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bottled Water Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019

Select Popular Bottled Water Brands Worldwide

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness about Waterborne Diseases and the Need for

Clean Drinking Water Fuels Growth in Bottled Water Market

Portable and Convenience Benefits Spur Growth in the Bottled

Water Market

Inability of Governments to Provide Safe and Reliable Potable

Water Enhances Significance of Bottled Water

Lack of Access to Clean Water Provides Opportunity for Bottled

Water Market: Percentage Breakdown of Countries without Access

to Clean Water

Select Countries with Poor Access to Quality Drinking Water

Rising Demand for Functional and Flavored Water Augurs Well for

the Market

Global Functional Water Market Share Breakdown by Ingredient:

(2019)

Growing Incidence of Obesity Fuels Demand for Flavored and

Functional Water

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and

Severely Obese Adults for 2014 and 2025

Rising Acceptance of Premium Bottled Water: Positive Growth

Outlook

Select Premium Bottled Water Worldwide: 2019

Market Poised to Benefit from Advancements in Treatment and

Bottling Technologies & Development of New Flavors

Introduction of Eco-Friendly Packaging Solutions Presents

Substantial Growth Opportunity for Bottled Water Market

Innovations Drive Growth in Bottled Water Market

Packaging Innovations Stress on Recycled, Biodegradable, and

Compostable Materials

Metal Cans Come to Fore for Bottled Water Packaging

World Travel Industry Dynamics Favor Robust Growth in Bottled

Water Market

International Tourist Arrivals: Breakdown of Number of Arrivals

(in Millions) by Geographic Region for 2018

Leading Tourist Destinations Ranked by International Tourist

Arrivals (in Millions) for the Year 2018

International Tourist Arrivals: Percentage Breakdown of Number

of Inbound Tourists by Purpose of Journey (2018)

Availability of Tap Water at Lower Cost: A Major Market Restraint

Mineral Content and Risk of Contaminants in Bottled Mineral

Water, Filtered Water and Tap Water in North America and

Europe

Cost of Bottled Water Vs Tap Water in the US (in $ Per U.S.

Gallon)

Comparison of Bottled Water and RO Tap Water for Select Brands

Strict Regulations Impede Market Growth

Move to Ban Bottled Water in Select Municipalities and Campuses

to Impact Demand for Bottled Water

Environmental Cost of Bottled Water and Concerns over Plastic

Use: Major Growth Impediments

Plastic Pollution Emerges as a Major Concern for Bottled Water

Industry

Study Finds Microplastics Contamination in Bottled Water Samples

Concentration of Microplastics in Bottled Water: Highest Number

of Plastic Particles Found Per Liter of Bottled Water by

Select Brands

Ban on Single Use Plastic in Select Countries: Implications for

Bottled Water Industry

Prevalence of Unorganized Players and Counterfeit Products

Hamper Market Prospects in Developing Regions



