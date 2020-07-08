CAMDEN, N.J., July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who face challenges that prevent them from being successful in a traditional classroom, today announced its comprehensive resources for families to help aid learning at home.



Stay-at-home orders created a nationwide lifestyle change. As families remain more involved in their child’s education than ever before, SESI is providing tools to help them successfully navigate this new normal.

“We realize that without the day-to-day structure of school during the summer months, it may be challenging to keep children occupied,” said Andrea Vargas, president, SESI. “This is especially true for families who have children with special needs. SESI developed these resources for parents to help them maintain structure and motivation at home.”

SESI launched several helpful resources for families, including direct access to behavior experts, free downloads with tips on keeping children engaged and keeping expectations realistic, and a video series featuring expert advice from SESI professionals, ranging from teachers and social workers to therapists and counselors.

The videos include:

Maintaining Structure at Home

This two-part video series explains why establishing a new routine at home and creating an engaging learning environment are important factors in a student’s academic and behavioral success.

Motivating Students Through Choice

This four-part series offers insight into how to make children’s days run more smoothly and productively while encouraging child participation.

Alleviating Boredom Without Losing Sight of Education Goals

This two-part video series shares ways to turn everyday activities into educational lessons to make learning more fun.

“We want families to feel empowered to help their children succeed outside of the classroom,” said Vargas. “Families can use the suggested activities and strategies to embed, enhance, and encourage learning and growth all summer long.”

For additional information and to access the videos, visit SESI’s Family Recommendations & Resources page .

About Specialized Education Services, Inc.

Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who face challenges that prevent them from being successful in a traditional classroom. SESI partners with school districts to run in-district classrooms and stand-alone schools that meet the academic, behavioral, social, and emotional needs of special and alternative education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Learning, Emotional and other disabilities. Implementing a signature, research-based education model that incorporates supportive therapies, life skills training, and workforce development programs, as well as professional learning for special education teachers, SESI guides students toward success in and out of the classroom. It proudly serves over 3,000 students through over 50 day schools and 80+ in-district classrooms and partners with over 500 school districts. SESI is accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancED). www.sesischools.com.