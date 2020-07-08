Press release

Paris La Défense, 8 July 2020

2019 dividend

Results of the option for the payment in the form of new shares

Albioma announces that the option for the payment of the dividend for the 2019 financial year resulted in the subscription of 281,450 new shares, i.e. 71.67 % of the coupons reinvested.

The option was to be exercised from 15 June to 6 July 2020. It offered the possibility to have 50% of the dividend for the 2020 financial year paid in the form of new shares, issued at a price of €27.77 each. The 2019 dividend was set at €0.70. Shares held under registered form for two calendar years also benefited, within the limit of 0.5% of the capital, from a 10% dividend premium (ie a dividend of 0.77 euro).

The newly issued shares shall be admitted for trading on Euronext Paris on 10 July 2020, alongside existing shares (ISIN FR0000060402) and then delivered to financial intermediaries, who will register them in their clients’ accounts. Cash adjustments for those who took up the option and the part of the dividend paid in cash will be paid out at this same date.

Next on the agenda: results for the first half of the 2020 financial year, on 27 July 2020 (after close of market).

