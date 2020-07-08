Alstom Combined Shareholders’ Meeting approves all proposed resolutions

8 July 2020 – Alstom’s Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, which took place behind closed doors at the company’s headquarters on 8 July 2020, approved all the proposed resolutions.

The Shareholders’ Meeting was the opportunity to review the highlights of the fiscal year 2019/20, the first year of the deployment of Alstom’s new Strategic Plan, Aim “Alstom in Motion”, and to present the financial results 2019/20.

Shareholders approved the non-distribution of dividend this year in the context of the current crisis.

The Shareholders’ Meeting also approved the renewal of the mandate of Mr Yann Delabrière and the nomination of Mr Frank Mastiaux as Directors. Mr Frank Mastiaux, who is German, has an international profile. His professional career was spent in Great Britain, the United States and Germany. He held various positions in the energy sector and is currently CEO of the energy provider EnBW. Furthermore, the expiry of the mandate of Mr Gérard Hauser was acknowledged.

The Board of Directors of Alstom still consists of 10 Directors: Mr Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Mr Olivier Bouygues, Ms Bi Yong Chungunco*, Mr Yann Delabrière* (Lead Director), Ms Clotilde Delbos*, Mr Pascal Grangé (representative of Bouygues SA), Ms Sylvie Kandé de Beaupuy*, Mr Frank Mastiaux*, Mr Baudouin Prot* and Ms Sylvie Rucar*.

There are 4 women (40%) on the Board of Directors and the proportion of independent Directors is 70%.

*Independent Directors

About Alstom Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.

