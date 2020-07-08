HAMILTON, Ontario, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led organization leading Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster, has announced a collaborative funding effort worth $28.8 million to support nine cutting-edge projects across Canada. NGen’s contribution of $11.3 million is leveraging an additional $17.5 million in investments from 27 industry partners.



“Manufacturing supports 1.7 million jobs across Canada, and is one of the key drivers of our economy,” said Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “Our Government’s investment in the NGen Supercluster is resulting in Made in Canada solutions that improve our quality of life, create quality well-paying jobs and promote clean growth.”

The projects, which combine Canada’s manufacturing strengths with new and emerging technologies, were selected for NGen funding by a panel of independent experts. Twenty-four of the industry partners are small and medium-sized companies.

“The advanced manufacturing projects we support combine some of the best in knowledge, technologies and production capability that Canada has to offer,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “Collaboration allows Canadian companies to create leading edge solutions for Canada that can then be leveraged to capture new market opportunities around the world.”

Each of the nine projects approved for NGen co-investment will result in unique manufacturing capabilities in Canada and provide important benefits for all Canadians. The projects include:

