New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Molded Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817781/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Polypropylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$27.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyethylene segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28% share of the global Molded Plastics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Molded Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$42.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$42.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Polyvinyl Chloride Segment Corners a 21.7% Share in 2020

In the global Polyvinyl Chloride segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$24.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$31.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 390-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Al Watania for Industries (WFI)

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

Eastman Chemical Company

Harwal Group

Huntsman Corporation

INEOS Group AG

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Rowad National Plastic Company Ltd.

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Takween Advanced Industries

Tech Plaastic Industrie Private Limited

Thai Pet Industrial Co., Ltd.

Vishal Beverages (P) Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817781/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Molded Plastics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Molded Plastics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Molded Plastics Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Molded Plastics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Polypropylene (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Polypropylene (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Polypropylene (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polyethylene (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polyethylene (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polyethylene (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Polyvinyl Chloride (Material) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Polyvinyl Chloride (Material) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Polyvinyl Chloride (Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Polystyrene (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Polystyrene (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Polystyrene (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Material) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Material) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Material) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Materials (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Materials (Material) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Materials (Material) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Packaging (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Packaging (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Packaging (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Consumable & Electronics (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Consumable & Electronics (Application) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Consumable & Electronics (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Automotive & Transportation (Application)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 30: Automotive & Transportation (Application) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Building & Construction (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Building & Construction (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Building & Construction (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Molded Plastics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: Molded Plastics Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 38: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Molded Plastics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Molded Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 44: Molded Plastics Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Molded Plastics Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Canadian Molded Plastics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Molded Plastics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Molded Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 50: Molded Plastics Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Molded Plastics Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Molded

Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Molded Plastics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Molded Plastics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Molded

Plastics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 56: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Scenario in China in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Molded Plastics in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Molded Plastics Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Molded Plastics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Molded Plastics Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Molded Plastics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Molded Plastics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Molded Plastics Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 65: European Molded Plastics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 66: Molded Plastics Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: European Molded Plastics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: Molded Plastics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: Molded Plastics Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Molded Plastics Market: Historic Review in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: French Molded Plastics Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Molded Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Molded Plastics Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: German Molded Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 77: Molded Plastics Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: German Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Molded Plastics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Molded Plastics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Molded

Plastics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 83: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Italian Demand for Molded Plastics in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Molded Plastics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Molded Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 89: Molded Plastics Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Molded Plastics Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Molded Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: United Kingdom Molded Plastics Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Molded Plastics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Molded Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 95: Molded Plastics Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Molded Plastics Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Spanish Molded Plastics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Molded Plastics Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 99: Spanish Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Molded Plastics Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 101: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 102: Russian Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Russian Molded Plastics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 105: Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Molded Plastics Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Molded Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 108: Molded Plastics Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Molded Plastics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Molded Plastics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 113: Molded Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Molded Plastics Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Molded Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Australian Molded Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 122: Molded Plastics Market in Australia: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Australian Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Molded Plastics Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Molded Plastics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 127: Indian Molded Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 128: Molded Plastics Market in India: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Molded Plastics Market Shares in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Indian Molded Plastics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Molded Plastics Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 132: Indian Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Molded Plastics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Molded Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 135: Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Molded Plastics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Molded Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 140: Molded Plastics Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Molded Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Molded Plastics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Molded Plastics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Molded Plastics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 146: Molded Plastics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Molded Plastics Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Molded Plastics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 149: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Molded Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Latin American Demand for Molded Plastics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Molded Plastics Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Molded Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 154: Molded Plastics Demand Potential in Argentina in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 155: Argentinean Molded Plastics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 156: Molded Plastics Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Argentinean Molded Plastics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Molded Plastics Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 160: Molded Plastics Recent Past, Current & Future Market

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Molded Plastics Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Molded Plastics Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Molded Plastics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Molded Plastics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 166: Mexican Molded Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 167: Molded Plastics Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: Mexican Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Molded Plastics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Molded Plastics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 171: Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Molded Plastics Market in Rest of Latin America in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 173: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Latin America Molded Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Latin America Molded Plastics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 177: Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Molded Plastics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 179: Molded Plastics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Molded Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Molded Plastics Market in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 182: Molded Plastics Market in the Middle East: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Molded Plastics Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: The Middle East Molded Plastics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Molded Plastics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 186: The Middle East Molded Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Molded Plastics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 188: Molded Plastics Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 189: Iranian Molded Plastics Market Share in Percentages

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Molded

Plastics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Iranian Molded Plastics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Molded Plastics Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 193: Molded Plastics Demand Potential in Israel in US$

Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 194: Israeli Molded Plastics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 195: Molded Plastics Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales

by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Israeli Molded Plastics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 197: Molded Plastics Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 198: Israeli Molded Plastics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Molded Plastics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 200: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Molded Plastics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Molded Plastics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Saudi Arabian Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Molded Plastics Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Molded Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 207: Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Molded Plastics Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: United Arab Emirates Molded Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Rest of Middle East Molded Plastics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 212: Molded Plastics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Rest of Middle East Molded Plastics Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Molded Plastics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Rest of Middle East Molded Plastics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Molded Plastics Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 217: Molded Plastics Market in Africa in US$ Million by

Material: 2020-2027



Table 218: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 219: African Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: African Molded Plastics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Molded Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 222: Molded Plastics Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 138

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817781/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001