Bohemia, NY, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCQB: AMPG) is pleased to announce that it has updated its Corporate Presentation in order to include its new products for enhancing and facilitating the deployment of the 5G infrastructure as well as new products for Quantum computing, among its repertoire of amplifiers for the military and commercial communications markets.



The Company has focused its recent patent filings on the 5G Ecosystem and the international race for Quantum Supremacy with its IP that could help the United States win the race for providing Quantum Cloud computing products. These products will be for businesses and individuals. The Company is also working towards more advanced products to accelerate the deployment of real 5G infrastructure that could pave the way for technologies like autonomous vehicles, AR/VR, IoT, high-speed videoconferencing, telemedicine, and many others.

Traction amidst 2020 Covid-19 Pandemic and looking to the future

Although, AmpliTech was forced to shut down for 2 months amidst the Covid-19 crisis, the Company was able to restart operations in early May and re-opened. Since re-opening, the Company received approximately $800,000 in new orders and increased RFQ activity from both Government GSA as well as commercial and Defense OEMs, indicating a rising demand for products. Stated Fawad Maqbool, CEO, "Although we are still behind the expected curve for growth due to this pandemic, we believe we will have good results from pent-up demand towards the end of the year. Our patent filings will enable us to protect our IP and provide products for large volume markets as we follow our strategy to pursue and up-list to Nasdaq". In addition to this, the Company is planning to promote its new products to investors via virtual roadshow presentations.

Joint Ventures to expand products for large markets

The Company is working on joint ventures with key technology partners in order to facilitate the development of components that work in conjunction with our low noise amplifiers (filters, antennas, etc.) in order to provide the most advanced solutions for 5G, Satellite, and many other areas that have exploding demand increases in the past few years. The Company's technology is aligned with the growth of these industry sectors and it is positioned to respond accordingly. AmpliTech has purchased special test and measurement equipment, such as a 4K cryogenic cooler for measurement of quantum products, and invested heavily in expanding its engineering and sales team to support and boost our growth and development.

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz - eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. Our steady growth over the past 13+ years has come about because we can provide complex, custom solutions for nearly ANY custom requirements that are presented us. In addition, we have the best assemblers, wires, and technicians in the industry and can provide contract assembly of customers' own designs. Click here to view AmpliTech video. Website: http://www.AmpliTechinc.com

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

