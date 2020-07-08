VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Morton, Chair and CEO of the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) has been appointed as Vice Chair of the International Confederation of Energy Regulators (ICER). David joins a team of distinguished regulatory leaders from around the world, including ICER Chair David Danner, Chair of the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission, and fellow Vice Chair Annegret Groebel, President of the Council of European Energy Regulators.



In his role as Vice Chair of ICER, Mr. Morton will work closely with Chair Danner and Vice Chair Groebel in proposing a Steering Committee, as well as developing a three-year work plan for the organization including program content for the World Forum on Energy Regulation, taking place in 2022. Mr. Morton’s appointment provides British Columbia and Canada with an opportunity to share its learnings with regulators from around the world, and in turn, to learn from other jurisdictions on how best to serve utility ratepayers.

ICER is a voluntary framework for cooperation between energy regulators from around the globe that aims to improve public and policymaker awareness and understanding of energy regulation and its role in addressing a wide spectrum of socio-economic, environmental, and market issues. The confederation aspires to exchange information and best practices in the regulation field and to contribute to the evolution towards a sustainable planet.

In addition to his role with ICER, Mr. Morton is an Executive member of Canada's Energy and Utility Regulators (CAMPUT) and Chair of its International Relations Committee. Mr. Morton is also the Co-Vice Chair of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissions (NARUC)’s Committee on International Relations.

Biography

David M. Morton was appointed Vice Chair of ICER in June 2020. He is Chair and CEO of the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) since December 2015. In addition to being the Chair and CEO, he is also a Commissioner. He considers this to be a key part of his leadership role, and he continues to participate, usually as the Panel Chair, in a number of key proceedings. David has over 25 years of experience as a consultant in the information technology sector. He is a Professional Engineer in British Columbia, has a Licentiate in Accounting from the Society of Management Accountants Canada, and was certified with the ICD.D designation in 2013 by the Institute of Corporate Directors and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of Toronto. David also serves as director for the Arts Club Theatre Company, and as President of the West Vancouver Community Arts Council.

About the BCUC

The BCUC is a regulatory agency responsible for the oversight of energy utilities and compulsory auto insurance in British Columbia. It is the BCUC’s role to balance the interests of customers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted.

