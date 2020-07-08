New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Density Polyethylene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817776/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Film & Sheet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach 18.8 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Blow Molding segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.9% share of the global High Density Polyethylene market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The High Density Polyethylene market in the U.S. is estimated at 11.3 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 10 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 10 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.



Injection Molding Segment Corners a 17.7% Share in 2020

In the global Injection Molding segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 5.6 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 6.5 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 6.8 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 304-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Borealis AG

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Ineos Group AG

LyondellBasell Industries NV

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

High Density Polyethylene Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

