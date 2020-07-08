New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fumaric Acid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817775/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Food Additives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$326.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.9% share of the global Fumaric Acid market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Fumaric Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$166.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$164.6 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$164.6 Million by the year 2027.



Unsaturated Polyester Resins Segment Corners a 16.7% Share in 2020

In the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$78.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$95.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$110.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bartek Ingredients Inc.

Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Dastech International, Inc.

Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

Polynt S.P.A.

Prinova Group LLC

The Chemical Company

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

Wego Chemical Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817775/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Fumaric Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Fumaric Acid Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Fumaric Acid Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Food Additives (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Food Additives (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Food Additives (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper (Application) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (Application)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (Application) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Alkyd Resins (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Alkyd Resins (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Alkyd Resins (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Cosmetics (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Cosmetics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Cosmetics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Chemical (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Chemical (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chemical (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Fumaric Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Fumaric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Fumaric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Fumaric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Fumaric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 36: Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Fumaric Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Fumaric Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Fumaric Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Fumaric Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fumaric

Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Fumaric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fumaric

Acid in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Fumaric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Fumaric Acid Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Fumaric Acid Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Fumaric Acid Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Fumaric Acid Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Fumaric Acid Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Fumaric Acid Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Fumaric Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Fumaric Acid Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Fumaric Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Fumaric Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Fumaric Acid Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Fumaric Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Fumaric Acid Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Fumaric Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Fumaric Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Fumaric Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Fumaric Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Fumaric Acid Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Fumaric Acid Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Fumaric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Fumaric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Fumaric Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Fumaric Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Spanish Fumaric Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Fumaric Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Fumaric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Fumaric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Fumaric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Fumaric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 99: Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Fumaric Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Fumaric Acid Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Fumaric Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Fumaric Acid Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Fumaric Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Fumaric Acid Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Fumaric Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Fumaric Acid Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Fumaric Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Fumaric Acid Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Fumaric Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Fumaric Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Fumaric Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Fumaric Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Fumaric Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Fumaric Acid Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Indian Fumaric Acid Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Fumaric Acid Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Fumaric Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Fumaric Acid Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Fumaric Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Fumaric Acid Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fumaric Acid Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fumaric Acid Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Fumaric Acid Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 140: Fumaric Acid Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Fumaric Acid Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Fumaric Acid in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Fumaric Acid Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Fumaric Acid in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Fumaric Acid Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Fumaric Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Fumaric Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Fumaric Acid Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Fumaric Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Fumaric Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Fumaric Acid Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Fumaric Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Fumaric Acid Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Fumaric Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Fumaric Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Fumaric Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Fumaric Acid Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Fumaric Acid Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Fumaric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Fumaric Acid Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Fumaric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 171: Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Fumaric Acid Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Fumaric Acid Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Fumaric Acid Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Fumaric Acid Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Fumaric Acid Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Fumaric Acid Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fumaric

Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Fumaric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fumaric

Acid in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Fumaric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Fumaric Acid Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Fumaric Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Fumaric Acid Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 191: Fumaric Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fumaric Acid in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Fumaric Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fumaric Acid in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Fumaric Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Fumaric Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Fumaric Acid Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Fumaric Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Fumaric Acid Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Fumaric Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Fumaric Acid Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Fumaric Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Fumaric Acid Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Fumaric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Fumaric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 213: Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Fumaric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Fumaric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 216: Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 38

