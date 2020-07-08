SAN ANTONIO, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology today announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) enabling customers to realize greater value from AWS cloud services.



The companies have collaborated to expand offerings globally as part of the Rackspace Technology service block catalog. These modular offerings allow customers to tap into Rackspace Technology’s managed services expertise to meet their specific needs, including cloud strategy, migration, cost governance, complex cloud operations, and security support.

AWS and Rackspace Technology also have established dedicated teams across both companies to support customers with AWS-specific strategy, cloud-native development, containers, application modernization, and workload management.

Rackspace Technology has demonstrated its technical proficiency and commitment to customer success by achieving AWS Machine Learning Competency and AWS SaaS Competency status. This brings the total number of Rackspace Technology’s AWS Competency designations to fourteen, elevating the company’s ability to provide expertise across the full spectrum of cloud services on AWS.

“By strengthening our relationship with AWS, our preferred cloud provider, it makes it easier for our customers to accelerate the value they realize from the cloud,” said Matt Stoyka, Chief Solutions Officer, Rackspace Technology. “AWS continues to innovate its cloud solutions and we are pleased to enter into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement to bring these solutions to our collective customers.”

Now more than ever, customers need to accelerate their journey to the cloud. Rackspace Technology helps customers realize the power of the cloud, faster by delivering end to end services including advisory, design, migration, management and optimization across applications, data and security.

“I’m delighted about the expansion of our relationship with Rackspace Technology,” said Doug Yeum, Head of Worldwide Channel and Alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Rackspace Technology has demonstrated a strong commitment to customers, and we look forward to continuing to work with them to bring innovative solutions to market.”

Rackspace Technology also has extended the reach of AWS services to several new regions, including Dubai, Malaysia, India, and New Zealand. This allows more customers around the world to benefit from the company’s Fanatical Experience™.

