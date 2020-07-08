New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyurethane (PU) Foam Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817773/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the period 2020-2027.Rigid Foam, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$37 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flexible Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 56.8% share of the global Polyurethane (PU) Foam market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Polyurethane (PU) Foam market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$18.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 307-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Dow Inc.

Elliott Company

Foamcraft, Inc.

Future Foam, Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Recticel NV/SA

Rogers Corporation

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Trelleborg AB

UFP Technologies, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polyurethane (PU) Foam Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Rigid Foam (Product) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Rigid Foam (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Rigid Foam (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Flexible Foam (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Flexible Foam (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Flexible Foam (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Bedding & furniture (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Bedding & furniture (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Bedding & furniture (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Transportation (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Transportation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Transportation (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Packaging (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Packaging (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Packaging (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Construction (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Construction (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Construction (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Electronics (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Electronics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Electronics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Footwear (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Footwear (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Footwear (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in the United States by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Polyurethane (PU) Foam Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Polyurethane (PU) Foam: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyurethane (PU) Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Japanese Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Polyurethane (PU) Foam in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 59: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Polyurethane (PU) Foam Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Polyurethane (PU) Foam in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Polyurethane (PU) Foam:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyurethane (PU) Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 101: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Polyurethane (PU) Foam Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 129: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polyurethane (PU)

Foam: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Polyurethane (PU) Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Polyurethane (PU) Foam in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 149: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Polyurethane (PU) Foam Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Brazil by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Polyurethane (PU) Foam Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 173: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 179: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Polyurethane (PU) Foam: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyurethane (PU) Foam in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 185: Iranian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 188: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Polyurethane (PU) Foam Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polyurethane (PU) Foam in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 201: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market in Africa by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Polyurethane (PU) Foam Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 61

