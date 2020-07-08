Ocean City, MD, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa® company, recently hosted Bidding & Contracts, an educational webinar for clients.

Along with one of Maryland’s largest law firms, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLC, Legum & Norman hosted this virtual training to help more than 50 participants navigate and understand contract provisions. Presenters included Tara Laing, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Legum & Norman community manager, and Chad Toms, partner at Whiteford, Taylor & Preston. Together, they covered topics, including the bidding process, bidders and bid meetings, bid analysis, contracts, and more.

“Legum & Norman is committed to continually educating board members with training opportunities and up-to-date resources,” stated Linda Fulkersin, Legum & Norman senior vice president. “Our team designed this training to provide our clients with the opportunity to obtain vital information that will positively impact the way they manage their communities.”

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE WEBINAR

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com