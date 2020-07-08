New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817772/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Phosphorous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.6% CAGR to reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Antimony Oxide segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.8% share of the global Flame Retardant Chemicals market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Flame Retardant Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Brominated Segment Corners a 26.6% Share in 2020

In the global Brominated segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 369-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Albemarle Corporation

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Dow Inc.

Lanxess AG

Nouryon







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flame Retardant Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Flame Retardant Chemicals Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Flame Retardant Chemicals Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Phosphorous (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Phosphorous (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Phosphorous (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Antimony Oxide (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Antimony Oxide (Product) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Antimony Oxide (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Brominated (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Brominated (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Brominated (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Chlorinated (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Chlorinated (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Chlorinated (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Textiles (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Textiles (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Textiles (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Electronics (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Electronics (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Electronics (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Electric (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Electric (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Electric (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Wires & Cables (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Wires & Cables (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Wires & Cables (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Automobiles (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Automobiles (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Automobiles (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Buildings & Construction (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Buildings & Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Buildings & Construction (End-Use) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Flame Retardant Chemicals Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 44: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Flame Retardant Chemicals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flame

Retardant Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Flame Retardant Chemicals in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 62: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in France by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Flame Retardant Chemicals Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Flame Retardant Chemicals in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Flame Retardant Chemicals:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Flame Retardant Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Russia by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Flame Retardant Chemicals Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns

in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 104: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Flame Retardant Chemicals Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 110: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Flame Retardant Chemicals Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 127: Indian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 132: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flame Retardant

Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Flame Retardant Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flame Retardant Chemicals

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Flame Retardant Chemicals

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 152: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Flame Retardant Chemicals Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Flame Retardant Chemicals Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 168: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Flame Retardant Chemicals

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Flame Retardant Chemicals

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Flame Retardant Chemicals

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 174: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 176: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 182: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Flame Retardant Chemicals: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flame

Retardant Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 191: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Flame Retardant Chemicals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 194: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2020-2027



Table 197: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flame Retardant Chemicals

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Flame Retardant Chemicals

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 204: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Flame Retardant Chemicals

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Flame Retardant Chemicals Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Flame Retardant Chemicals Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Flame Retardant Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 120

