Golden Ocean Group Limited (the “Company”) advises that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on August 31, 2020. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to July 17, 2020. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda

July 08, 2020







This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



