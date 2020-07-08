New York, NY and Online Globally, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) This week, VCTV covers valuable topics with notable guests, such as:

  • Mohammed AlMajid - General Manager at RentSher Saudi
  • Irina S. Litchfield - Founding Advisor at ABE Global
  • Nancy Wang - Director at California Technology Ventures
  • Florian Denis - policy officer in the Digital Finance Unit at the European Commission (DG FISMA)
  • Naomi Fried - Industry Advisory Board Member at ResApp Health
  • Bruno Loreto - Managing Partner at Terracotta Ventures

Among the interesting discussions are conversations on a career path from being a receptionist to becoming a general manager in business ventures. We discuss the EU’s upcoming regulatory framework on crypto assets. Find more details at: https://latoken.com/events/

Watch this week on VCTV:

  • Monday, July 6th
    4:00 pm UK: Panel discussion: "Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Transportation, and Supply Chain”
    5:30 pm UK: Keynote by Mohammed AlMajid, General Manager, RentSher Saudi "The Journey From a Receptionist to a GM; Career Ventures and Rewards"
  • Tuesday, July 7th
  • 9:30 am UK: Keynote by Chris H. Leeb
  • 2:30 pm UK: Keynote by Irina S. Litchfield, Founding Advisor at ABE Global "Creating Global Capital Markets"
  • 4:00 pm UK: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change
  • 5:15 pm UK: Panel discussion: "Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Hospitality and Travel"
  • Wednesday, July 8th
    1:00 pm UK: LATOKEN Online Roadshow: "Fundraising in the Era of a Pandemic"
  • 4:00 pm UK: Panel discussion: "Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: EduTech"
  • 5:30 pm UK: Keynote by Nancy Wang, Director at California Technology Ventures "Women in FinTech"
  • Thursday, July 9th
    9:30 am UK: Keynote by Jan CEYSSENS and Florian Denis, policy officer in the Digital Finance Unit at the European Commission (DG FISMA): "The EU’s upcoming crypto assets regulatory framework"
  • 4:00 pm UK: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change
  • 5:15 pm UK: Panel discussion: "To The Stars and Beyond: Investing in Space & Deep Tech"
    6:15 pm UK: Keynote by Naomi Fried, Industry Advisory Board Member at ResApp Health
  • Friday, July 10th
    1:00 pm UK: Keynote by Sierra Choi "The Great Reset: Closing the Gap on Wealth Disparity"
    2:30 pm UK: Keynote by Bruno Loreto, Managing Partner, Terracotta Ventures
    4:00 pm UK: Panel discussion + the Pitch competition: "Fundraising in the Era of a Pandemic"
  • 6:15 pm UK: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change

Contact:
Maria Abozova
maria.abozova(at)latoken.com