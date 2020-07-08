New York, NY and Online Globally, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) This week, VCTV covers valuable topics with notable guests, such as:

Mohammed AlMajid - General Manager at RentSher Saudi

Irina S. Litchfield - Founding Advisor at ABE Global

Nancy Wang - Director at California Technology Ventures

Florian Denis - policy officer in the Digital Finance Unit at the European Commission (DG FISMA)

Naomi Fried - Industry Advisory Board Member at ResApp Health

Bruno Loreto - Managing Partner at Terracotta Ventures

Among the interesting discussions are conversations on a career path from being a receptionist to becoming a general manager in business ventures. We discuss the EU’s upcoming regulatory framework on crypto assets. Find more details at: https://latoken.com/events/



Watch this week on VCTV:



Monday, July 6th

4:00 pm UK: Panel discussion: "Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Transportation, and Supply Chain”

5:30 pm UK: Keynote by Mohammed AlMajid, General Manager, RentSher Saudi "The Journey From a Receptionist to a GM; Career Ventures and Rewards"

Tuesday, July 7th



9:30 am UK: Keynote by Chris H. Leeb

2:30 pm UK: Keynote by Irina S. Litchfield, Founding Advisor at ABE Global "Creating Global Capital Markets"

4:00 pm UK: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change

5:15 pm UK: Panel discussion: "Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Hospitality and Travel"

Wednesday, July 8th

1:00 pm UK: LATOKEN Online Roadshow: "Fundraising in the Era of a Pandemic"

4:00 pm UK: Panel discussion: "Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: EduTech"

5:30 pm UK: Keynote by Nancy Wang, Director at California Technology Ventures "Women in FinTech"

Thursday, July 9th

9:30 am UK: Keynote by Jan CEYSSENS and Florian Denis, policy officer in the Digital Finance Unit at the European Commission (DG FISMA): "The EU’s upcoming crypto assets regulatory framework"

4:00 pm UK: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change

5:15 pm UK: Panel discussion: "To The Stars and Beyond: Investing in Space & Deep Tech"

6:15 pm UK: Keynote by Naomi Fried, Industry Advisory Board Member at ResApp Health

Friday, July 10th

1:00 pm UK: Keynote by Sierra Choi "The Great Reset: Closing the Gap on Wealth Disparity"

2:30 pm UK: Keynote by Bruno Loreto, Managing Partner, Terracotta Ventures

4:00 pm UK: Panel discussion + the Pitch competition: "Fundraising in the Era of a Pandemic"

6:15 pm UK: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change

Contact:

Maria Abozova

maria.abozova(at)latoken.com