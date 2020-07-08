New York, NY and Online Globally, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) This week, VCTV covers valuable topics with notable guests, such as:
- Mohammed AlMajid - General Manager at RentSher Saudi
- Irina S. Litchfield - Founding Advisor at ABE Global
- Nancy Wang - Director at California Technology Ventures
- Florian Denis - policy officer in the Digital Finance Unit at the European Commission (DG FISMA)
- Naomi Fried - Industry Advisory Board Member at ResApp Health
- Bruno Loreto - Managing Partner at Terracotta Ventures
Among the interesting discussions are conversations on a career path from being a receptionist to becoming a general manager in business ventures. We discuss the EU’s upcoming regulatory framework on crypto assets. Find more details at: https://latoken.com/events/
Watch this week on VCTV:
- Monday, July 6th
4:00 pm UK: Panel discussion: "Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Transportation, and Supply Chain”
5:30 pm UK: Keynote by Mohammed AlMajid, General Manager, RentSher Saudi "The Journey From a Receptionist to a GM; Career Ventures and Rewards"
- Tuesday, July 7th
- 9:30 am UK: Keynote by Chris H. Leeb
- 2:30 pm UK: Keynote by Irina S. Litchfield, Founding Advisor at ABE Global "Creating Global Capital Markets"
- 4:00 pm UK: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change
- 5:15 pm UK: Panel discussion: "Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: Hospitality and Travel"
- Wednesday, July 8th
1:00 pm UK: LATOKEN Online Roadshow: "Fundraising in the Era of a Pandemic"
- 4:00 pm UK: Panel discussion: "Investments and Pivots during Pandemic: EduTech"
- 5:30 pm UK: Keynote by Nancy Wang, Director at California Technology Ventures "Women in FinTech"
- Thursday, July 9th
9:30 am UK: Keynote by Jan CEYSSENS and Florian Denis, policy officer in the Digital Finance Unit at the European Commission (DG FISMA): "The EU’s upcoming crypto assets regulatory framework"
- 4:00 pm UK: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change
- 5:15 pm UK: Panel discussion: "To The Stars and Beyond: Investing in Space & Deep Tech"
6:15 pm UK: Keynote by Naomi Fried, Industry Advisory Board Member at ResApp Health
- Friday, July 10th
1:00 pm UK: Keynote by Sierra Choi "The Great Reset: Closing the Gap on Wealth Disparity"
2:30 pm UK: Keynote by Bruno Loreto, Managing Partner, Terracotta Ventures
4:00 pm UK: Panel discussion + the Pitch competition: "Fundraising in the Era of a Pandemic"
- 6:15 pm UK: Startup Leaders’ Club. Online Panel Discussion by Inspirational Leaders of Innovation & Drivers of Change
