New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ammonia Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817758/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Liquid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$35.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.7% share of the global Ammonia market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Ammonia market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$14.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Powder Segment Corners a 19.6% Share in 2020

In the global Powder segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 344-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)

Huaqiang Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

Shanxi Jinfeng Coal Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Yara International ASA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817758/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ammonia Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ammonia Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Ammonia Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Ammonia Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Liquid (Product Form) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Liquid (Product Form) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Liquid (Product Form) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Gas (Product Form) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Gas (Product Form) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Gas (Product Form) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Powder (Product Form) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Powder (Product Form) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Powder (Product Form) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Fertilizers (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Fertilizers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Fertilizers (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Refrigerants (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Refrigerants (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Refrigerants (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Textile (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Textile (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Textile (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ammonia Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Ammonia Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Ammonia Market in the United States by Product Form:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by

Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Ammonia Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Ammonia Historic Demand Patterns in the United States

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Ammonia Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Ammonia Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Ammonia Historic Market Review by Product

Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Ammonia Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Ammonia Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Ammonia Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Ammonia Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Ammonia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Form for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Ammonia Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Form for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Ammonia Market Share Analysis by Product

Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ammonia

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Ammonia Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Ammonia Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Ammonia Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Ammonia Market by Product Form: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Ammonia in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Ammonia Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ammonia Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Ammonia Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Ammonia Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Ammonia Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Ammonia Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Form: 2020-2027



Table 56: Ammonia Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product

Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by Product

Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Ammonia Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Ammonia Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Ammonia Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Ammonia Market in France by Product Form: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Ammonia Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Ammonia Market Share Analysis by Product Form:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Ammonia Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$

Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Ammonia Historic Market Review in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Ammonia Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Ammonia Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: German Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by Product

Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Ammonia Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: German Ammonia Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Ammonia Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Ammonia Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Ammonia Market by Product Form: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Ammonia in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Ammonia Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Ammonia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Form for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Ammonia Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Ammonia Market Share Analysis by

Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ammonia in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Ammonia Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Ammonia Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Ammonia Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Ammonia Historic Market Review by Product

Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Ammonia Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Ammonia Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Ammonia Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Ammonia Market Share Analysis by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Ammonia Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Ammonia Market in Russia by Product Form: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by Product

Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Ammonia Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Ammonia Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Ammonia Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Ammonia Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Form: 2020-2027



Table 98: Ammonia Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by

Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Ammonia Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Ammonia Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Ammonia Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Ammonia Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Ammonia Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Ammonia Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Ammonia Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Form:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Ammonia Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Ammonia Market Share Analysis by

Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Ammonia Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Ammonia Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Ammonia Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Ammonia Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by Product

Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Ammonia Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Ammonia Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Ammonia Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Ammonia Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Product Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Ammonia Historic Market Review by Product

Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Ammonia Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Product Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Ammonia Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Ammonia Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Ammonia Market Share Analysis by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Ammonia Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 126: Ammonia Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Ammonia Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Ammonia Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ammonia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Form

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Ammonia Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ammonia Market Share Analysis

by Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ammonia in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ammonia Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Ammonia Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Ammonia Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Ammonia Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Ammonia Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Ammonia Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Ammonia Market by Product Form:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Ammonia in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Ammonia Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Ammonia Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Form: 2020-2027



Table 146: Ammonia Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by

Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Ammonia Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Ammonia Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Ammonia Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Ammonia Market in Brazil by Product Form: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Ammonia Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Ammonia Market Share Analysis by Product

Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Ammonia Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Ammonia Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Ammonia Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Ammonia Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by Product

Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Ammonia Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Ammonia Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Ammonia Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Ammonia Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Ammonia Market in Rest of Latin America by Product

Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Ammonia Market Share Breakdown

by Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Ammonia Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Ammonia Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Ammonia Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Ammonia Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Ammonia Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Ammonia Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Ammonia Historic Market by Product

Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Ammonia Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Form for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Ammonia Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Ammonia Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Ammonia Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Ammonia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Form for the Period

2020-2027



Table 179: Ammonia Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Form for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Ammonia Market Share Analysis by Product

Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ammonia

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Ammonia Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Ammonia Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Ammonia Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product Form: 2020-2027



Table 185: Ammonia Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product

Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by Product

Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Ammonia Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Ammonia Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Ammonia Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Ammonia Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Ammonia Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Ammonia Market by Product Form:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ammonia in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Ammonia Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Ammonia Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Ammonia Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 198: Ammonia Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Ammonia Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Ammonia Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Ammonia Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Ammonia Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Ammonia Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Ammonia Market Share Breakdown

by Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Ammonia Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Ammonia Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Ammonia Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Ammonia Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Ammonia Market in Africa by Product Form: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Ammonia Market Share Breakdown by Product

Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Ammonia Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Ammonia Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Ammonia Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 101

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817758/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001