New York, July 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Abrasives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817755/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Bonded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$27.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Coated segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33% share of the global Abrasives market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Abrasives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.11% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Superabrasives Segment Corners a 18.6% Share in 2020
In the global Superabrasives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 378-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817755/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Abrasives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Abrasives Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Abrasives Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Abrasives Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Bonded (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Bonded (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Bonded (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Coated (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Coated (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Coated (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Superabrasives (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Superabrasives (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Superabrasives (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Natural (Material) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Natural (Material) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Natural (Material) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Synthetic (Material) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Synthetic (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Synthetic (Material) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Machinery (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Machinery (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Machinery (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Metal Fabrication (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Metal Fabrication (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Metal Fabrication (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Electronic & Electrical Equipment (End-Use) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Electronic & Electrical Equipment (End-Use)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 30: Electronic & Electrical Equipment (End-Use) Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Abrasives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Abrasives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Abrasives Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Abrasives Market in the United States in US$ Million
by Material: 2020-2027
Table 38: Abrasives Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Abrasives Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Abrasives Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: Abrasives Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Abrasives Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Abrasives Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 47: Abrasives Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Abrasives Market Shares in Percentages by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Canadian Abrasives Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Abrasives Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Abrasives Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Abrasives: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Abrasives Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Abrasives Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Abrasives Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 56: Abrasives Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million by
Material: 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Abrasives Market Share in Percentages by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Abrasives
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Japanese Abrasives Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 60: Abrasives Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Abrasives Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Abrasives Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Abrasives
Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 65: Abrasives Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by Material:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Abrasives in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Abrasives Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Abrasives Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Abrasives Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 71: Abrasives Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European Abrasives Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 74: Abrasives Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Abrasives Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Million
by Material: 2020-2027
Table 77: European Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 78: Abrasives Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by
Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: European Abrasives Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Abrasives Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Abrasives Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: Abrasives Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: French Abrasives Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Abrasives Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Abrasives Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 86: French Abrasives Market: Historic Review in US$
Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: French Abrasives Market Share Shift by Material: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Abrasives Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: French Abrasives Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Abrasives Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Abrasives Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: German Abrasives Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 95: Abrasives Market in Germany: Historic Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: German Abrasives Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Abrasives Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: German Abrasives Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Abrasives Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Abrasives Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Abrasives Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Abrasives
Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 104: Abrasives Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Italian Demand for Abrasives in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Abrasives Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Abrasives: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Abrasives Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Abrasives Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Abrasives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 113: Abrasives Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Abrasives Market Share in Percentages
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Abrasives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: United Kingdom Abrasives Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Abrasives Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 118: Spanish Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Spanish Abrasives Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Abrasives Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Spanish Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 122: Abrasives Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 123: Spanish Abrasives Market Shares in Percentages by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Spanish Abrasives Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Abrasives Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 126: Spanish Abrasives Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 127: Russian Abrasives Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Abrasives Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Abrasives Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Material: 2020-2027
Table 131: Abrasives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Russian Abrasives Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Abrasives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 135: Abrasives Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Abrasives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 137: Abrasives Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Abrasives Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 140: Rest of Europe Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 141: Abrasives Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Abrasives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Abrasives Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Abrasives Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 146: Abrasives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Abrasives Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Abrasives Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Abrasives Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Share Shift by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Abrasives Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Abrasives Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Abrasives Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Australian Abrasives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 161: Abrasives Market in Australia: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Abrasives Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Abrasives Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Abrasives Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Abrasives Market Share Distribution in Australia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 166: Indian Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Indian Abrasives Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Abrasives Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: Indian Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 170: Abrasives Market in India: Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 171: Indian Abrasives Market Shares in Percentages by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Indian Abrasives Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Abrasives Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 174: Indian Abrasives Market Share Analysis by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Abrasives Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 177: Abrasives Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Abrasives Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 180: Abrasives Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Abrasives Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Abrasives Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Abrasives: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Abrasives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 188: Abrasives Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Abrasives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Abrasives Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Abrasives Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Abrasives Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 194: Abrasives Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Abrasives Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Abrasives Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Abrasives Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Abrasives Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 200: Abrasives Historic Demand Scenario in Latin America
in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Abrasives in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Abrasives Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 206: Abrasives Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Abrasives Demand Potential in Argentina in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 209: Argentinean Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 210: Abrasives Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by
Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 211: Argentinean Abrasives Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 212: Abrasives Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Abrasives Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 214: Abrasives Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Abrasives Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Abrasives Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Abrasives Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Abrasives Market: Historic Review in US$
Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Abrasives Market Share Shift by Material:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Abrasives Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Abrasives Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Abrasives Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 223: Abrasives Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 225: Mexican Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Mexican Abrasives Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 227: Abrasives Market in Mexico: Historic Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 228: Mexican Abrasives Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Abrasives Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican Abrasives Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 231: Abrasives Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Abrasives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: Abrasives Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Abrasives Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Abrasives Market in Rest of Latin America in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 236: Abrasives Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Abrasives Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Abrasives Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 239: Abrasives Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 240: Abrasives Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Abrasives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 242: Abrasives Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 243: The Middle East Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 244: The Middle East Abrasives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 245: The Middle East Abrasives Historic Market by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 246: Abrasives Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 247: The Middle East Abrasives Market in US$ Million by
Material: 2020-2027
Table 248: Abrasives Market in the Middle East: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 249: The Middle East Abrasives Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 250: The Middle East Abrasives Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 251: Abrasives Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 252: The Middle East Abrasives Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 253: Iranian Market for Abrasives: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 254: Abrasives Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 255: Iranian Abrasives Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Iranian Abrasives Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 257: Abrasives Demand Patterns in Iran in US$ Million by
Material: 2012-2019
Table 258: Iranian Abrasives Market Share in Percentages by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Abrasives
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 260: Iranian Abrasives Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 261: Abrasives Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 262: Israeli Abrasives Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 263: Abrasives Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 264: Israeli Abrasives Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 265: Abrasives Demand Potential in Israel in US$ Million
by Material: 2020-2027
Table 266: Israeli Abrasives Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817755/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: